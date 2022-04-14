South Carolina homeowners who faced hardship through the COVID-19 pandemic have access to federal funds to help with payments, past-date utilities, loans and property taxes.
The S.C. Homeowner Rescue Program has $144.6 million available from the U.S. Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, dedicated to helping struggling homeowners.
“This would be the homeowner’s version of what we did with renter’s assistance,” said Renaye Long, S.C. Housing communication and outreach director.
This rescue program offers up to 36 months of financial assistance for qualifying homeowners. To learn about the program and apply, visit S.C. Housing’s website at bit.ly/3vi6yP3.
The program started in March, and when S.C. Housing staff launched it about 6,000 homeowners had already asked about aid programs for mortgages. About 2,000 people have already applied.
To be eligible, applicants must own a home in South Carolina that’s their primary residence. They have to have experienced some financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, any time after Jan. 21, 2020. Long said temporary unemployment or a layoff would qualify, as would the death of a co-owner of the home, temporary or permanent loss of income, out-of-pocket medical expenses or having to care for a relative.
“It’s just a wide range of hardships or circumstances because of the pandemic,” Long said. “There’s help even for homeowners who may no longer have a mortgage, but they may have gotten behind on property taxes because of financial hardships associated with COVID.”
Applicants have to verify their income, provide a photo ID and provide proof of homeownership. To qualify, applicants have to have a household income equal to or less than 150% of the area’s median income, but S.C. Housing has a calculator on its website that shows whether someone qualifies based on their income. People can apply online, or call 803-702-5222.
This is the state’s second housing and utility assistance program, after S.C. Stay Plus. This program made similar payments to help people who were behind on their rent amid the eviction moratoriums of 2020 and 2021. About 21,000 households have received about $184 million as of April 7 through this program.
“When the moratorium ended, pretty much wherever people were paused in the process, that’s where it picked up,” Long said. “Since time was of the essence for people facing eviction notices, we made a dedicated phone line for people who had eviction notices, to help expedite the process.”
For information on the renter assistance program, visit bit.ly/3KBLt8O, or call 803-336-3420.