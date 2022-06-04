Jay West felt he was expected to serve his community.
West's relatives include a magistrate who served the Upstate for 25 years, a former mayor of Belton, the man who started Belton Industries and other government officials at varying levels.
"There was always an expectation on both sides of my family to make a contribution back to your community," he said.
That's part of why he's seeking a fourth term as representative for state House District 7, which includes much of Anderson County and part of Abbeville County. In the June 14 Republican primary West, 57, faces political newcomer Alex Foppoli. The winner will likely face Chris Salley, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
West, prior to running for his current seat, served for five years on Belton's city council. West lives in Belton with his wife of 34 years — they have three children. In Greenwood, he was the CEO of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance for two years. He said he spent a lot of time with Greenwood statesman John Drummond, who inspired him to run for public office in the first place.
"He cared about every person, not just people in his party," West said. "The climate out there ... it used to be you could have adequate debate over public issues and try to reach a real solution."
Now, West said the political atmosphere is too combative to get things done, and there's little healthy debate within caucuses. He said he wants to fight that and promote more civil government.
In District 7, he said broadband internet access is the key issue right now. He said he and the state legislature are working with Anderson County and WCTel to expand service access in the area. As chairman of the public utilities subcommittee, he said it's an issue he has his attention on.
"When you're talking about telemedicine, telepsychiatric help and virtual schools, the cities already have it and the rural areas don't," he said.
West said he wants to bolster the economy by attracting higher-paying jobs to District 7. He said he was proud of the state for passing its Open Carry With Training law, which dropped the fee for CWP training and allowed people to carry a firearm as long as they had proof of training in firearm safety. Originally, the bill was for open carry, and West said the legislature faced pressure from multiple firearm advocacy groups to pass an unambiguous "constitutional carry" law, but law enforcement officials had concerns that tempered the bill to what was passed.
West said he thought third-party special interest groups had too much sway and needed ethics restrictions on their lobbying. He said some legislators would push for issues to be tacked onto legislation just to set other legislators up for a bad-faith vote on an issue.
"What has surprised me is we have a few members who take serious issues like that and make them momentary issues in an amendment on legislation that has nothing to do with it," he said. "It's just to get you on the record voting against something."
These kinds of politics are counterproductive, he said. West said he's eager to work with politicians he respects, regardless of party affiliation, to pursue the public's interests.