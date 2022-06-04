Alex Foppoli was enchanted by the Upstate when he was growing up.
Now the 22-year-old is running to represent state House District 7, which covers the southeast portion of Anderson County and a northern sliver of Abbeville County. Foppoli will face three-term incumbent Jay West in the June 14 Republican primary election.
Although Foppoli now lives in Honea Path, he was raised in Spring Lake, North Carolina. When he was in high school, his father took frequent camping trips to areas like Pickens, Anderson and Honea Path. As a child, he said he loved visiting South Carolina, but was overwhelmed by what he described as "wreckage and destruction" throughout the communities he visited.
"I always wanted to move here, even if it wasn't to have a full-time residence here," Foppoli said. "The problem is the state is just being collapsed, it's unmanageable right now."
Foppoli studied political science in college, and said after seeing Donald Trump's presidency he decided he didn't want to pursue D.C. politics — he said federal politicians are the people looting and robbing the country. He was inspired by Trump's anti-globalism stance, and blames RINOs — Republicans in name only — for the problems plaguing the state and country.
The 2020 election also inspired Foppoli to run. He said he believes accounts of thousands of ballots being illegally cast by Democrats in myriad ways: By having undocumented immigrants cast votes, which is prohibited in all federal, state and most local elections; by inflating ballot counts; and by means of a conspiracy to have ballots submitted by recently deceased registered voters. He said the election was stolen, and in January he spent time calling legislators in other states to request they not certify their elections' results.
In a 2021 review of every case of potential voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by Trump in the 2020 election, the Associated Press found fewer than 475 ballots contested as potential fraud.
Foppoli criticized numerous South Carolina state legislators for not fighting to keep Joe Biden from being certified as president, and referred to many in the Statehouse as RINOs.
"We obviously know Jay West is a massive RINO," Foppoli said of the District 7 incumbent. "My philosophy is America first. I'm South Carolina first."
In terms of policy, that means dropping tax rates while spending more on roads, he said. Foppoli said he prefers a flat tax on income, and said he'd support dropping income tax rates across the board to 1%. South Carolina has a graduated income tax, with individual rates ranging from nothing to 7%. The state collected about $10.5 billion in tax revenues in 2020-2021, with more than half of that coming from income taxes.
To fund road repairs throughout the state given the tax cuts Foppoli is proposing, he said the state needs to audit each department to find missing and wasted funds. He also said the state should rely more on the private sector, contracting out all road work to private companies, which he said would save money.
"Once we audit the funds, we'll have all the money we need to do it," he said.
Another topic that spurred Foppoli into running for public office was illegal immigration, which Foppoli said is a tool Democrats use to rig elections. He said Democrats promote loose immigration policy to change the ethnic makeup of regions, changing the voting base. He said illegal immigrants vote for Democratic candidates. Undocumented immigrants are barred from voting in nearly all elections.
"If you say something about this, they call you a white nationalist or something," he said. "I think we should be the first state to take initiative and remove mass amounts — and I'm not talking anything crazy — but remove mass amounts of illegal immigrants from the state."