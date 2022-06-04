A retired veteran and former ROTC teacher, Joe Benson said he's running for S.C. House District 14 to bring the focus back on local needs.
Benson is running in the Republican primary on June 14 alongside Cole Kazmarski and incumbent state Rep. Stewart Jones. Whoever wins this primary will likely face Daniel Duncan, who is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
Benson, now 48, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991 at age 17 and served for more than 20 years active duty. He served first as an engineer, then got a scholarship that paid him to pursue higher education and get commissioned as an aviation officer. He flew UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters for the remainder of his military career.
"I'm fairly committed to my local community here, especially as an instructor here at Clinton High School," he said. "What I've been seeing over the last couple of years is a lack of leadership and representation in our district."
Benson said the state has too many politicians pursuing national-level culture conflicts, rather than focusing on local needs in the municipalities and counties they're supposed to represent.
"We have a tremendous teacher shortage, we have a shortage of law enforcement officers, we have a DSS system in need of attention," he said. "All of these things are happening locally, and we're worrying about national stuff as a distraction."
Benson and his wife of 27 years, Farrah, have five children. They've fostered children through the state foster system, and he said improving social services is essential to helping children seize the opportunities they'll find in life.
The state needs about 4,000 more law enforcement officers across each department, he said, and the state should remove or adjust the cap on officers' earnings after retirement.
"We need leadership, which would be our representatives, to bring all of this together," he said. "As for social services, it is a daunting, overwhelming task to tackle that. We are foster parents, and I was in the DSS system as a child. That's something we need to address."
A representative's role, he said, is to facilitate cooperation between community leaders and stakeholders. A focus on leaders in education and mental health, he said, is key in providing support for families and children.
Benson said if elected, he aims to fight for local budget requests, or earmarks, in the state budget to help fund local projects and interests.
"It's your job to listen to your local leaders, city and county council alike, and if the funding is available you have an obligation," he said. "It's your duty to fight for it and get it.
"I'm probably ill-equipped to be a politician, but I think I'm uniquely equipped to be a representative."