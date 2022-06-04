Cole Kazmarski was drawn into state politics after feeling the people of Laurens weren’t being well served in Columbia.
Now, the 37-year-old, stay-at-home mother of three is one of three candidates running to represent state House of Representatives District 14. She’s running in the June 14 Republican primary against incumbent Rep. Stewart Jones and challenger Joe Benson.
Daniel Duncan is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Kazmarski’s family has lived on Lake Greenwood since the late 1950’s, and she grew up in the area. She worked in advertising and marketing, then in financial services and banking. In 2016, she shifted being a stay-at-home mom after her second child was born. Now, Kazmarski runs a fireworks business inn Waterloo.
“The reason I decided to get into this race is because these past couple of years I’ve been watching Mr. Jones in Columbia and I don’t think we’ve been well represented,” she said. “Last summer I decided I was not going to let (Jones) run unopposed again.”
Kazmarski said she’s been a lifelong Republican, but said she followed politics at a distance until Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. She told the Index-Journal in January that she thought the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump, and she took three trips to D.C. to rally for him.
She attended protests in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, but came to feel that the only way to fix D.C. was to fix Columbia first.
Kazmarski said she doesn’t have political aspirations but wants to fight for Laurens County’s municipalities at the state level and get the funding these towns request. She cited a dispute between some Laurens City Council members and Jones, where two council members said his relationships in Columbia cost the town earmarked fund requests.
“That money could go a long way in Laurens County, and we need somebody down there who is willing to fight for a piece of the pie,” she said. “I want to work with the Laurens County delegation as a team to bring things to Laurens County.”
Kazmarski said if elected, she will work with local leaders to learn what constituents’ needs are. A lakeside resident, she said she knows some of the infrastructure concerns of people living there, but needs to learn what’s wanted elsewhere.
Kazmarski said as a stay-at-home mom, she’s in a position where she’s able to focus on public service and keep a flexible schedule.
