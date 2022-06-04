State Rep. Stewart Jones is seeking a second term, and he said his four years at the Statehouse have pushed him to fight for the people of District 14.
Jones won a special election in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Mike Pitts, clearing a crowded primary field and beating a Democratic contender. He won reelection in 2020. On June 14, he faces two primary challengers, Cole Kazmarski and Joe Benson. Whoever wins the Republican primary will likely face Daniel Duncan, who is running unopposed as the Democratic candidate for District 14.
Jones, 39, lives in Laurens with his wife Kelly and their two children. Jones said he’s the eighth generation of his family to live in Laurens County. A self-styled constitutional conservative, Jones has managed tech companies since about 2007 and runs his own IT business in the Greenwood area.
He first got involved in politics in 2013, when he ran for and won a seat on Laurens County Council. During this time, he said he helped lead the county’s audit processes.
“I was able to apply those business principles and bring transparency and accountability to local government,” he said.
When former state Rep. Mike Pitts stepped down from the Legislature in 2018, Jones ran for and won the District 14 seat.
“As a legislator, we primarily adjust law, change law and write law depending on what’s going on,” Jones said. “Especially in recent years with everything we’ve seen during the COVID pandemic, I try and keep Christ at the forefront of it.”
In his time in the Statehouse, Jones said he was most proud of being part of passing the Fetal Heartbeat Act, a bill effectively banning abortions after about six weeks into a pregnancy.
“That’s the most important thing we can fight for in this time,” Jones said.
He also advocated against any vaccine and masking requirements, and to keep churches and businesses open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones said in his time on Laurens County Council he knew the state shorted its local government funds needed to pay for mandatory costs, and he said he’s been an advocate for better funding of local government.
Now, he said he’s involved in advocating for school choice in education. He said the pandemic prompted a shift in South Carolina, as the state left the National School Board Association following legislative pressures. He said he wants to see tax credits and education savings accounts used as models to promote private alternatives to public schooling.
“The primary thing I think about when I’m looking at this legislation is does it empower parents, and will the money follow the child with this model,” he said.
Through his first term, Jones said he’s built relationships with lawmakers who share common goals. Despite recent friction with two Laurens City Council members who criticized Jones’ relationships in Columbia and said he cost the city requests for earmarked funds in the state budget, Jones said he realizes the responsibility to leverage state funds for District 14.
“I’ve done the process before, there’s a process for requesting those funds, but those funds are not always available,” he said. “I’m incredibly humbled and honored to work with all my constituents individually on various issues. With their votes, if the people agree with what we have been doing, I would appreciate their support.”