More people than ever are working and seeking jobs in South Carolina, yet there are still “help wanted” signs in countless windows.
Despite record-high numbers of people in the workforce, industries statewide are expanding and seeking more staff, according to state workforce officials.
“We are very excited to announce that South Carolina currently has more people employed than at any time in our history,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said Friday in a news release.
More than 2.3 million people are employed in South Carolina — about 4,300 more than the state’s previous high in October 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began. This is paired with a drop in the state’s unemployment rate to 3.7%, the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.
Only 776 people throughout the state made an initial claim for unemployment in the week of Nov. 21-27. It’s the first time initial claims have dipped below 1,000 in a week since 1987, when the Department of Labor began reporting this data, Ellzey said in the release.
“That means that there are more people either working or looking for work today than there were pre-pandemic,” said Jadai Bergolla, DEW’s deputy director of communications. “Despite that great progress, we still have many businesses that are struggling to find the workers they need.”
A flush of new entry-level positions have opened up in service and consumer industries, said Roy Lowe, DEW regional manager of the Upper Savannah region, which includes Greenwood. He said through the pandemic, some sectors of the economy saw growth as customers sought new ways to buy and businesses adapted.
Many employers, especially in service-industry jobs such as restaurants, expanded and created new jobs — but the continued perception of a labor shortage shows that growth might be outpacing the rush of people entering the workforce.
“Employers are seeking people. They post their jobs online through us and can find employees through there that meet their qualifications and skill-sets,” Lowe said. “The numbers are trending very well, but there’s still a lot of opportunity out there. I’m 60. If this was 40 years ago, I’d be in heaven.”
The disparity in the number of available jobs to the number of people seeking work could stem from people leaving the workforce, Bergolla said. Retirees fled the workforce during the pandemic — Bergolla called it an exodus.
“There is evidence that more retirements occurred during the pandemic than would normally be expected, and this would have obviously exacerbated the labor situation,” Bergolla said. “Retired individuals will still be demanding goods and services, but are mostly not interested in joining the workforce again.”
Anyone older than 16 is considered “of working age” in federal labor statistics. Many of the 109,000 people who joined South Carolina’s working-age population between February 2020 and November 2021 may have been retirees leaving the workforce for good, Bergolla said.
“We absolutely do have record high levels of employment, but the state still needs more than we have in order to meet the level of demand for goods and services currently being experienced,” Bergolla said.
The non-agricultural industry that has seen the most job growth was leisure and hospitality, with 2,500 more payroll jobs according to monthly labor survey data published by DEW last week. Next up were professional and business services with 2,100 more jobs and construction with 1,100. Manufacturing saw a drop of about 2,000 jobs across state in that survey, and trade, transportation and utilities industries saw about 1,000 jobs lost.
To learn more about the state’s employment outlook or connect with services, including job-search tools and access to work training opportunities, visit dew.sc.gov or call 866-831-1724. Job-seekers can also get help in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Greenwood office, 927 E. Cambridge Ave. For information on other S.C. Works office locations, visit upperscworks.com/our-locations.