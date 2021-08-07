When news broke of concerns by independent auditors that Greenwood County First Steps had in kind and conflict of interest appearance issues, the nonprofit organization could have lost its annual grant funding.
After swift action by Greenwood’s First Steps board, the state First Steps trustees agreed to conditionally approve the organization’s $250,538 grant allocation. In addition, the state board approved the $200,000 grant allocation for Abbeville County First Steps, though the nonprofit was facing a similar corrective action plan to Greenwood.
In May, Greenwood County’s legislative delegation sent a letter to its county First Steps board asking for answers after Scott and Co. annual audit revealed some questions about how the organization operated. The audit company, which had audited Greenwood First Steps for nearly a decade, said the organization had an appearance problem with how it reported in-kind contributions and a conflict with Greenwood First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskin’s multiple roles.
Gaskin, in addition to leading the Greenwood First Steps, also served as fatherhood administrator for Abbeville County First Steps and president of The Social Change Initiative, a nonprofit that serves children who are too old for First Steps.
All three organizations have shared the same roof for many years — a cost-saving measure — but after recent board action, the organizations will be going their separate ways. Abbeville First Steps will be moving its administrative office back to the county it serves, although Angela Pruitt, Abbeville’s executive director, said all of the organization’s programming takes place in Abbeville.
After years of helping each other, the First Steps organizations will no longer share administrative costs.
“We couldn’t afford to stay in Abbeville,” Pruitt said in June. “We couldn’t afford to continue to pay rent and utilities.”
But the existence of corrective action plans for both organizations could have farther-reaching consequences.
“Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps still have remaining action items yet to be resolved,” a report from the state board’s local partnership program and grants committee said. “For this reason, the committee determined that they would be ineligible to apply for competitive grant funding this cycle until the items in their corrective action plans were addressed.”
In announcing its largest funding amount in 15 years, S.C. First Steps said in a July press release that it was able to award $14,435,228 in grant funds to all 46 local First Step partnerships. In addition, the release said $3,229,248 in federal, state and private funds in targeted and competitive grant funding was also awarded to help 44 counties expand and add new programs.
The two counties left out of the more than $3 million award: Greenwood and Abbeville.
“Abbeville and Greenwood were precluded from being a part of this project due to the audit concerns, unresolved corrective action, and OIG investigation,” Georgia Mjartan, S.C. First Steps executive director, said in an email.
On July 28, the state Department of Education announced it would provide $14.7 million in funding over three years to support South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness. The funding will go to expand programs that deal with school transitions, expanded afterschool and summer language and literacy programs, evidence-based parenting programs and early childhood health and development.
“We are excited about this partnership,” Molly Spearman, S.C. state superintendent of education, said at a press conference announcing the funds.
The First Steps program is estimated to reach 25,000 children in the state.
“We know that the greatest impact is in the first five years,” Mjartan said at the press conference.
Whether the Greenwood or Abbeville First Steps organizations will receive money from this award remains unclear.
“Which county partnerships will receive funds has not yet been determined,” Mjartan said in a follow-up email.
ControlThe First Steps organizations are governed in a different manner than many of the boards and commissions appointed by city, county or legislative entities.
A board of no fewer than 12 members and no more than 30 oversee each local partnership. Up to four members can come from each representative category: prekindergarten through primary educator, family education, training and support provider, childcare or early childhood development or education provider, healthcare provider, local government, nonprofit organization that provides services to families and children, faith community, business community, philanthropic community and parents of preschool children.
Additionally, the county’s legislative delegation may appoint up to four members of the board, two from the county’s state Senate delegation and two from the state House delegation. Also, the county’s Department of Social Services, Department of Health and Environmental Control, Head Start or early Head Start, county library and each of the school districts may designate a member to serve on the board, the state code of laws said.
State law also gives the local partnership board the authority to hire staff to implement the First Steps programs in their county. Most county partnership boards employ an executive director who reports to the board.
In its structure, only the local partnership board can remove the executive director. While the legislative delegation can appoint up to four members of the county board and the state First Steps board controls funding, neither has a direct way of removing a local partnership executive director.
CompetitionThe state First Steps office was created to assist the state board, provide technical assistance to local partnerships, evaluate programs, coordinate with other efforts to support school readiness and collect data.
“The legislation clearly indicates their oversight,” Gaskin said. “What they are doing now is a competition, we are competing against them.”
Gaskin was referring to the additional grant funding that the state board awarded to every county in the state except Greenwood and Abbeville. These targeted and competitive grants were for core function support, Americorps Parent Educator positions, parenting program expansion awards, parents as teachers affiliate support, supporting care providers through personal visits, child care quality programs, child care technical assistance expansion grant and countdown to kindergarten expansion.
Greenwood County’s July legislative delegation meeting focused on being left out of this additional funding.
“I was put on trial,” Gaskin said.
Delegation members noted that Greenwood County First Steps has not raised additional money. Gaskin said he does not like soliciting taxpayers who have already contributed.
“How do First Steps get its money?” Gaskin asked. “From taxpayer dollars.”
He said he does think the organization should ask people to contribute more than they already have through their taxes. He said he also does not want to compete against other deserving nonprofits who do not receive tax dollars.
Gaskin said his organization benefits from products and services donated by businesses and organizations. He was also concerned about what it says to the community when he is cross-examined like he was at the delegation meeting.
“I’ve got to think about all the young men and women who say, ‘You know what, I like the little crazy Black man, you seem to be alright,’” Gaskin said. “But now when they see somebody get attacked like that, they probably say: ‘Hey, I don’t want to do that job, I don’t want to run for office.’”
Gaskin said working through the challenges has taken a toll on him personally but he continues to be focused on the mission.
“We need to quit this craziness and fix our state,” Gaskin said. “We aren’t hurting nobody but our children.”