The South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which previously failed to pass the state Senate, was approved Thursday on third reading.
“It is a great day for our state,” state Rep. John McCravy said. “We look forward to prosecuting it through the house next week.”
McCravy said the bill could be in the House Judiciary subcommittee on constitutional laws by Wednesday. He said he will appear before the subcommittee and will be with the bill as it moves through the House.
“We feel it getting closer,” McCravy said. “We feel really good at this point.”
He said the bill should progress through the House within one to two weeks.
The bill would require doctors to use ultrasound equipment to detect a heartbeat if the patient is at least eight weeks pregnant. If a heartbeat is detected, an abortion cannot be performed. The Senate amended the bill to include exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormality or the life of the mother.
McCravy is no stranger to this legislation. During the 2019-20 legislative session, he sponsored a similar bill which passed the House 70-31 on second reading and 64-22 on third and final reading. When the bill made it to the state Senate, it made it through the Senate Medical Affairs committee but died on the Senate floor.
This legislative session is much different.
“Greenwood has been instrumental in this state effort because Billy Garrett cast the deciding vote in the full committee,” McCravy said.
During this year’s session, the heartbeat bill — designated S. 1 — was referred to the Senate Medical Affairs committee where it passed through subcommittee on a 3-2 vote. During the full committee, the bill was sent to the floor on 9-8 vote with Garrett, the committee’s newest member, casting the deciding vote.
The Senate voted 29-17 to approve second reading Wednesday on a largely party-line vote. Sen. Sandy Senn, a Charleston Republican, was the only GOP senator to vote against the bill. The bill was approved on third reading by a vote of 30-13. Senn voted against the bill while Sen. Kent Williams, a Marion Democrat, voted for it.
“I’m so excited that those voices are being heard,” Garrett said. “It was a good day for our babies.”
Shortly after the vote, S.C. Republican party chairman Drew McKissick weighed in on the bill’s passage.
“Today was a historic day for life here in South Carolina,” McKissick said in an email. “Now, the Heartbeat Bill will head to the S.C. House, where it overwhelmingly passed last time.”