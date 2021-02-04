S.C. Fetal Heartbeat bill advanced out of the House Constitutional Laws subcommittee by a 3-2 party-line vote.
“This was an important vote today to advance this bill,” state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, said. “I was encouraged to hear today from several students speaking in favor of the bill.”
Summarizing the bill at the start of the subcommittee hearing, McCravy said the Senate bill contains much of the same language as the House bill that he pre-filed this year and it is similar to the bill that passed the House in 2019.
“If the heartbeat is detected, the baby is protected,” McCravy said at the hearing.
He said the bill has exceptions for when the health of the mother is in jeopardy is part of the bill but the Senate also added other exceptions: fetal anomaly and a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest when the fetus is fewer than 20 weeks along.
He said the bill also contains a mandatory reporting component for a physician who performs an abortion based on the rape or incest exception to report the allegation to the county sheriff.
McCravy, the architect of similar legislation, has made this legislation a priority.
The committee heard testimony from doctors, pastors, activists and organizations, both virtually and in person.
Last week, the state Senate passed the bill 30-13 on third reading. The bill was read for the first time in the House on Tuesday and referred to the Judiciary committee. McCravy is a member of the Judiciary Committee.
The bill will now go to the full House Judiciary Committee.
“We are on track to pass this bill in the House and send it to the Governor for his signature,” McCravy said.
Gov. Henry McMaster has previously said he would sign the bill if passed by both houses.