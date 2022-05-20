It takes teamwork to put the green in Greenwood.
From the colorful patchwork of flowers draping each topiary Uptown to the month of events bringing people Uptown to celebrate spring, the Festival of Flowers is a collaborative effort from dozens of volunteers and coordinators.
“It’s not just one event,” said Susan Jackson, co-chairwoman of the festival this year alongside Nicole Munnerlyn. “If it was just one event, that would have been work enough.”
The festival month kicks off June 1 with the Ladies Luncheon and special exhibits at The Museum. Greenwood Community Theatre opens its production of “Cinderella” on June 10, and the princess herself will make an appearance at Kidfest on June 11. That main festival weekend June 10-12 features a juried arts and crafts show, garden and museum tours, a tennis tournament, a 5K run, car show, a wine tasting event, a concert by the Greenwood Festival Chorale and a Flag Day celebration.
“Not a lot of people know — I didn’t know until I worked it,” Munnerlyn said. “Until you’re behind the scenes, you don’t know the manpower that goes into making everything work.”
This year, the festival has a helping pair of hands from Stephen Gilbert, executive director of the Greenwood Community Theatre. Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce contracted with Gilbert to run the festival.
“It’s different in a familiar way,” Gilbert said. “We have someone to focus on the festival and leave the Chamber to focus on its initiatives.”
He said he’s following in the steps of Ellesor Holder and Kay Self, who previously helped coordinate volunteers and festival activities. While he might be the one contracted to head up that coordination, he said he’s far from being the one responsible for pulling it off.
“I have a great team that has really jumped in and helped a ton,” he said.
“It helps when you have people who have been involved in past years and who know how it’s done,” Jackson added.
The wine walk during the festival takes about 60 volunteers alone, Jackson said, so coordinating them is a key role. Gilbert said he’s enlisted his wife, Charity, to help organize these critical volunteers.
Jackson and Munnerlyn help with organizing other factors behind the scene. Gilbert said there’s a lot to juggle. Is there enough water available for events? Who’s handling restocking? Does every volunteer have what they need to do their role?
But the hard work is worth it, Jackson said. They’re celebrating 55 years of the festival, and 15 years of the lush topiaries that make Uptown a sight to behold for families coming out. Munnerlyn said her young children love the topiaries, and recognize the changes the sculptures have from year to year.
“Get your children involved,” she said. “Which one is their favorite? Why do they like it?”
Kidfest on June 11 might be the best it’s been, Jackson said, with new and returning acts such as the Phoenix Academy of Arts, wildlife demonstrations, cheer squads, an aquarium showcase and variety entertainment from Mark Lippard. Vendors and food trucks will fill the Uptown Market during a craft show, Gilbert said.
“We’ve actually had to turn down vendors because of the space, which shows how it’s growing,” he said.
Live music after the wine walk will give attendees a reason to stick around in Uptown and enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes. Munnerlyn said the festival will continue to grow and thrive, and the coordinators are always thinking of ways to adapt future events for the festival.
“People always say they don’t know how to get involved,” she said. “Well, just reach out. Once you get involved, you’re hooked.”
For information on how to volunteer, visit scfestivalofflowers.org/volunteer or email sfof2022@gmail.com