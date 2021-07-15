A community on the south side of Greenwood is set to see an important update to its utility infrastructure.
“It is my pleasure to announce that Greenwood County will be awarded $1 million in community development block grant funding from the community infrastructure program,” Greenwood County Council Chairperson Steve Brown said while reading a letter addressed to him by Gov. Henry McMaster at council’s last meeting.
The $1 million community development block grant — also known as CDBG — will go to upgrading the sewer system for the Mathews Mill Village area. The grant amount was the third-highest among awarded projects in the state for this period trailing a sewer extension in the Town of Carlisle and a sewer upgrade in the City of Walterboro.
“The CDBG program continues to be a powerful tool in our economic development efforts, allowing local communities to advance growth and quality of life,” said state Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We’re proud that these funds will not only attract more investment to our state but will also benefit South Carolinians who live in these communities.”
The state Department of Commerce awards CDBG funds twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Funds are allocated annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the state Department of Commerce. A 10% match is required and grants are awarded to community projects that will benefit low- to moderate-income persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slum and blighted conditions or meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet those needs, a press release announcing the winners said.
Fifteen communities in the state received CDBG funds during this round of funding.
Upgrading infrastructureThe Mathews Mill project received the most grant money among other regional programs on the Upper Savannah Council of Governments community development report. Staff from the COG submitted the project to the Department of Commerce on behalf of the county and Greenwood Metropolitan District, which will conduct the project.
“The project involves the installation of approximately 480 feet of new 12-inch and 7,200 feet of 8-inch gravity sewer line with 26 pre-cast concrete manholes, and extending a 4-inch force main 150 feet, replacing the existing 6-inch and 8-inch Clay sewer lines and brick manholes,” Jeff Chapman, general manager of Greenwood Metro, said in an email.
Chapman said the project will take place between South Main Street and Highway 225 South Bypass with construction taking place on Palmer Street, Truett Avenue, Holloway Avenue, Grier Street and Florida Avenue.
Detailed surveying and design will begin this month, Chapman said.
Bid packages for another sewer upgrade affecting sewer lines on Baptist Avenue, Gilliam Avenue, Evans Street Percival Avenue, Singleton Street, Byrd Street, Tanyard Avenue, Bay Street and Milwee Avenue will go out this month. The $1,012,317 project made use of a $750,000 CDBG which was awarded last fall, according to an activity report from Upper Savannah.
The sewer upgrade in College Heights, which received a $260,000 CDBG grant in June 2019 has been completed, the report said. The upgrade which was off of Cambridge Avenue between Bypass NE and Central Avenue, including Beadle Avenue, Turman Avenue and Joe Louis Boulevard is waiting on a closeout package.
Credit where credit is dueBrown read McMaster’s letter at the meeting to emphasize that council is involved in community development.
“Often our body is accused of not cooperating as we should,” Brown said. “Those of us who serve on County Council know that is not true because we know what we do on a daily basis.”
He said a lot of things happen in the community because of action that council takes but goes unnoticed. Brown explained that the county used its ability to apply for grants to obtain this funding which could then be used by Greenwood Metro as a sub-recipient.
“We didn’t have to do that, but we did,” Brown said. “And sometimes we should get a little credit for what we do.”
Brown said at a previous meeting that council was accused of hiding behind its four-year terms. At the June 15 council meeting, Greenwood resident Craig Stuckey appeared before council about the proposed millage increase in the budget and implied that since Brown, Vice Chairperson Chuck Moates, and council members Robbie Templeton and Theo Lane were just reelected to four-year terms that it was “an opportune time to increase the millage.”