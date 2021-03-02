After another COVID-19 related halt to in-person court proceedings, courts will be open for most business again starting March 15.
In a Friday order, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty set March 15 as the day to resume in-person proceedings for circuit, family, probate and master-in-equity courts, along with in-person grand jury proceedings. Jury trials will have to wait a bit longer, resuming on April 5.
“For one year, our state and nation have battled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the South Carolina Judicial Branch has been forced to alter our courts’ normal operating procedures,” Beatty’s order said. “As positive cases and percent positive tests have continued to fall, it is now possible to conduct in-person proceedings, jury trials, and grand juries so long as adequate safety protocols are observed.”
Safety procedures remain in place from previous statewide court orders, including requiring masks in county and municipal courthouses and other efforts intended to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
In-person hearings were first stopped in mid-March 2020 and weren’t reinstated until late July 2020. The courts shut down again in January following a post-holiday spike of COVID-19 cases. These stoppages kept state prosecutors from bringing forward jury cases, and in the 8th Circuit meant an increase of more than 4,000 cases on the local docket.
“This is great news,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said. “The criminal justice system has basically been at a standstill. When you can’t try people in front of a jury and can’t get bench warrants for people not showing up to court, it’s kind of like sending us into battle with a gun, but no bullets.”
Virtual meeting systems like WebEx helped facilitate some hearings, but didn’t do much in the way of moving the docket, Stumbo said. Some plea hearings could be heard online, but even in major pleas, he said he wants crime victims and the accused to have their day in court.
Outside of criminal court, virtual hearings made certain proceedings faster, said Tripp Padgett, of Bacot and Padgett law firm. For quick arguments, having the hearing online helped cut back on having multiple people travel to the courthouse for a hearing that could take only a few minutes.
Still, not having court was a challenge that slowed down even civil proceedings. Padgett said his law partner, Adam Bacot, used WebEx more often. Like anything new, it took time to adjust and figure out how best to use it, but it did streamline some proceedings.
Once a jury is required, however, Padgett said nothing can replace hearing a trial in person. Body language and inflection matters, and these things can be easily lost over webcams — let alone the technical problems that could arise. He said he knew of people having trouble accessing the online court systems, too, which could pose a major challenge to anyone choosing to represent themselves.
“It’s not as easy as a normal person just walking into the courthouse for a hearing,” he said. “For better or worse, there’s a lot of theater in a trial, and I don’t think you get that online.”
Virtual hearings might have a role to play after the pandemic is over, however. Stumbo said court officials have realized how smoothly bond hearings can be heard online since they don’t require the same level of back-and-forth communication other hearings can.
“I think a lot of those could be done virtually and efficiently,” he said. “A lot of the bigger counties were already doing this for several years, even before COVID.”
During the court shutdowns, Stumbo said his staff worked to review and manage files, and handle what cases they could online and through diversion programs. Now they’re hard at work getting cases ready for trial as court comes back in session.