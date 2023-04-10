LGBTQ bills 01

About 60 people came out to protest two bills before the Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee last week, one that would ban providing some gender-affirming procedures and care to transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, and another that would block a person from changing their gender markers on vital records.

 SUBMITTED

South Carolina’s Senate will consider a bill that restricts gender-affirming health care access for minors, going against the majority of public testimony in Columbia and the opinions of most major medical associations.

South Carolina is among the nearly two dozen states considering bills restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, while at least 13 states have enacted such laws. On March 29, the Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee considered bills S.627 and S.623.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.