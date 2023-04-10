South Carolina’s Senate will consider a bill that restricts gender-affirming health care access for minors, going against the majority of public testimony in Columbia and the opinions of most major medical associations.
South Carolina is among the nearly two dozen states considering bills restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, while at least 13 states have enacted such laws. On March 29, the Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee considered bills S.627 and S.623.
Bill 627 — endorsed by 25 senators including Billy Garrett, R-McCormick, and Mike Gambrell, R-Anderson — blocks access to “gender transition procedures” for anyone younger than 18. This includes physicians’ services, inpatient and outpatient hospital treatments, access to puberty-delaying gonadotropin-releasing hormones, hormone replacement therapy and any gender-affirming surgical procedures.
The bill contains provisions for some people born intersex, or born with a condition where there is a discrepancy between internal and external genitalia, as well as other sexual and developmental disorders. However, the bill makes providing gender-affirming procedures or treatments grounds for discipline by professional licensing boards, and opens doctors up to liability for civil claims.
It also bans public school staff from withholding information about a minor’s perception of their gender from parents or guardians, requiring staff to notify guardians if they suspect a student’s experience of gender does not align with their sex.
“Our bill is designed to protect our kids from this kind of gender-affirming — either it’s hormones or it’s surgery,” Garrett said. “There’s only a man or a woman, there’s no mix.”
While the bill blocks access to these treatments until age 18, Garrett said he wanted it blocked until people turn 24 years old. He described restricting access to this form of health care as equivalent to age-restricting alcohol and tobacco.
“It seems to me to be a very serious sickness, they’re calling it gender dysphobia,” Garrett said. “I think we need to identify them very quickly and get them into mental health counseling.”
In 2013, the American Psychiatric Association removed its diagnosis of “gender identity disorder” from the diagnostic and statistical manual it uses to determine diagnoses, and replaced it with “gender dysphoria.” The change reflected a shift in focus: No longer treating transgender people and their identities as an illness, but instead focusing on treating the gender identity-related distress some, but not all, transgender people experience.
Most major medical associations have come out against bills like S.627, and have advocated for giving young trans people access to the care they need. These include the American Medical Association, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Association of Public Health Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Those professional voices were joined by nearly two dozen people who came to Columbia March 29 from throughout the state to testify against bills 627 and 623. Eight people spoke in favor of 627 during a public comment section, and after 12 people spoke in opposition to the bill Chairman Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, denied anyone else the opportunity to speak against the bill.
Someone in the crowd estimated there were 96 minutes worth of testimony left from people who had traveled to oppose the bill, but were not allowed the opportunity to speak. No one spoke in support of bill 623, and the committee closed the comment section after 10 people spoke in opposition.
Ivy Hill, executive director of trans resource and advocacy group Gender Benders, testified against 623.
“It’s a difficult time with these attacks on trans folks. I feel like we’ve said every year. This is an unprecedented attack on our community, and every year it stands true,” Hill said.
Hill, who uses they/them pronouns, said packing the committee room with people opposed to these bills still wasn’t enough.
“They passed it anyway,” Hill said. “That’s what’s been so frustrating. Their constituents came out from all across the state, and they passed it anyway.”
Research has indicated that access to gender-affirming health care reduces depression and suicidal ideation in trans teens, who research suggests are more susceptible to these issues. The American Psychiatric Association says the use of “puberty blockers,” despite potential side effects, can allow adolescents time to further explore their identity and benefit from cognitive and emotional development; the APA opposes all legislative attempts to limit access to these services for trans and gender diverse youth.
But Garrett said the committee is citing other sources. Working with a legislative staffer who helps senators with research, Garrett presented a report from the American College of Pediatricians that says gender-affirming care imperils at-risk gender dysphoric youth.
The American College of Pediatricians was formed in 2002, and has opposed same-sex couples adopting children and abortive health care. The American Academy of Pediatrics, formed in 1930, advocates for access to trans health care for minors.
The report Garrett cited says, without any supporting evidence, that gender-affirming treatment is not proven to reduce suicides, and “the best studies” show worsening of mental health in the long term; the report cites no studies for that claim. In asserting there is “no persuasive evidence” gender-affirming care reduces suicidality in children, the ACP’s report cites a post on a personal blog.
With the two bills advanced to the full medical affairs committee, they will be further considered before potentially being sent to the Senate floor for debate. There, fellow area senator Gambrell said the legislative crossover date will have little effect on these bills in a two-year legislative term. Although he didn’t have much to say about the bills, Gambrell is a co-sponsor for 627.
Hill has been working with the Campaign for Southern Equality in an effort to oppose these bills. It’s been a tiring experience, but Hill said it’s been reassuring being surrounded by people they love and consider personal heroes.
“I really look forward to the day we can get together, not at the State House fighting for equality, but as a community,” Hill said. “To all the trans youth out there, I just want to say they’re not alone, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with them.”