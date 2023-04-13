Attorney General Alan Wilson poses with the staff of Beyond Abuse and companion pup Novie. Elizabeth Wise, a long-time employee of Beyond Abuse, will serve as co-chair of the 8th Judicial Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, alongside multiple agencies, unveiled a new task force that aims to crack down on human trafficking crimes across the 8th Judicial Circuit.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
State Attorney General Alan Wilson unveiled a new Regional Human Trafficking Task Force aimed at cracking down on human trafficking across the 8th Judicial Circuit.
Wilson said South Carolina is nestled between Charlotte and Atlanta, which are “arteries” for human trafficking.
“What we realized is that human trafficking is happening, whether it’s labor or sex trafficking. It is happening in your communities. Last year, from the National Human Trafficking hotline, there were 124 cases reported by people calling that hotline. There was a 450% increase in reported victims of labor trafficking. When you go to SLED, their data shows that there were 416 victims, 95% of those being minors, 98% sex trafficking and 2% labor trafficking,” he said.
In 2022, according to the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Report, the 8th Circuit served one minor victim of sex trafficking. Elizabeth Wise, a long-time employee of Beyond Abuse, will serve as co-chair on the force. Last year, Beyond Abuse served 12 victims/survivors of sex trafficking.
“This task force that we’re creating in this region is not just a solution in search of a problem, it’s an answer,” Wilson said.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said the launch of the task force only scratches the surface of a larger problem.
“A lot of times it’s recognizing the red flags. We ask law enforcement to do a lot. Oftentimes they might not notice the red flags that may be a trafficking component when it comes to, say, a missing teenager. We’re starting to see more and more of that as we recognize red flags,” he said.
Stumbo added that education and awareness are key in tackling human trafficking and bringing offenders to justice.
“Local law enforcement needs the assistance sometimes because they’re stretched so thin. A lot of times with these trafficking cases, they’re very big so they need the partnership to help solve these crimes,” he said. “We just want to make sure people in the community know we’re here to help with these issues and we’re excited to see how many exploited kids and teenagers we can rescue out of this in surrounding counties.”
Deborah Parks, executive director of Beyond Abuse, said it will be instrumental for Greenwood as well as surrounding counties to work together to assist human trafficking victims.
“We may be calling on other agencies because it is truly something that cannot be done alone and in order to bring this problem to an end we all have to work together,” she said. “We’re going to continue providing services we already provide. With this task force, if there are individuals we have to see we will go through our process as far as helping them at Beyond Abuse. This is just expanding the services we have to help additional people.”
