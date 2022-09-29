McCravy hearing (copy)

State Rep. John McCravy, seen here at a July ad-hoc committee meeting, said despite the House shooting down Senate amendments on a bill restricting abortion access, the efforts to pass a bill this year are not finished.

 S.C. legislature video

The future of abortion law is still in limbo after state representatives shot down the state Senate’s amendments to a bill that would tighten abortion restrictions.

But Rep. John McCravy said his fight isn’t over. In fact, the Greenwood Republican said shooting down the Senate amendments was a strategic move. When the Senate takes their next move, he said they won’t be able to use the filibuster to run the clock out.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags