State Rep. John McCravy, seen here at a July ad-hoc committee meeting, said despite the House shooting down Senate amendments on a bill restricting abortion access, the efforts to pass a bill this year are not finished.
The future of abortion law is still in limbo after state representatives shot down the state Senate’s amendments to a bill that would tighten abortion restrictions.
But Rep. John McCravy said his fight isn’t over. In fact, the Greenwood Republican said shooting down the Senate amendments was a strategic move. When the Senate takes their next move, he said they won’t be able to use the filibuster to run the clock out.
“If we had amended the bill, it would allow the senate to filibuster it and kill the bill anyway,” he said.
When the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade’s federal-level protection of the right to an abortion, state lawmakers rushed to pass new abortion laws. South Carolina already passed a six-week abortion ban that to date is blocked by a state Supreme Court challenge.
McCravy led an ad-hoc committee appointed to draft more strict abortion legislation once the Dobbs decision was published. On May 12, House bill 5399 was introduced to the legislature.
After tweaks by both chambers of the legislature, the House voted Tuesday on a bill keeping a ban on abortion after an ultrasound determines cardiac activity in a fetus — usually found at six weeks. It cut the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to 12, and required DNA from the aborted fetus in these cases be collected for police.
Now that the House has voted not to concur with the Senate’s amendments, the Senate will need to decide whether it will return to session to take further action. McCravy said if they do return to Columbia, they’ll either accept the House bill or insist on the amendments.
If the Senate insists, both chambers will convene a conference committee to negotiate the impasse. McCravy said he’d be on the committee if it comes to that.
“We’ll see what the Senate can do. There’s no promises, certainly,” he said.
Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, wasn’t able to be in Columbia for Tuesday’s vote because of an injury. She doubts the Senate will return to session so late in the year and questioned what this monthslong process has accomplished.
“I would have voted no, to not concur,” she said. “Why is it this could not wait until our regular session next year? As it stands now, abortion is legal in South Carolina up to 20 weeks. ... We haven’t accomplished anything but waste the taxpayers’ money.”
Other states have sought different paths to restricting abortion access, seeking constitutional amendments or ballot referendums. McCravy doubted that either would be successful in South Carolina. Amending the state constitution would require a two-thirds majority of both chambers of the legislature, which is unlikely, and McCravy said he’s not sure a public referendum would be constitutional.
“We don’t want to give up at this point, because it’s not over,” he said. “I will keep fighting until we have a bill that advances life in South Carolina.”
State Sens. Billy Garrett and Michael Gambrell were not available for comment.
