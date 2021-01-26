While many businesses suffered during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick had a banner year for new home construction.
“Over the past two years, we’ve returned to a centralized development model,” SLV Chief Operating Officer Kirk Smith said. “That structure provides for returns that are reinvested back into the community, and to marketing on a national level.”
The SLV Real Estate Sales and Development Group has worked with area homebuilders and real estate companies to promote the village. New home builders have moved into the area, and 140 pre-existing homes were sold last year.
“All local real estate offices played a big deal in this,” Smith said. “Managing attrition was critical.”
While some services in the village were affected by COVID — such as business at restaurants and having to close the two golf courses to visitors from April to August — SLV responded well.
The village, which has more than 1,300 homes, saw the construction of 95 homes last year, the most homes built since 1997 when there were 91 home starts while the original developer, Cooper Communities, was still marketing and selling in the village. Cooper left Savannah Lakes at the end of 2000 after selling all 4,954 homesites since coming to McCormick in 1989.
“A lot of it is the lifestyle,” Smith said about why people are moving to SLV. “The Boomer market has been looking for outdoor recreation and a healthy living situation. Last year, we had people who were looking to relocate from urban areas and work from home full time or part time.”
Smith credits the fiber-optic infrastructure from WCTEL with laying the foundation for younger people moving to the area and being able to continue doing their jobs remotely.
And even though the two golf courses — Monticello and Tara — had to close to visitors for several months, SLV had the best year in its history for most golf rounds played.
“During COVID, people were looking for safe outdoor activities, such as golf,” Smith said.
He said SLV adapted to the situation and was able to sell more boat slips for people looking to enjoy the lake, and saw an increase in usage of tennis and pickleball courts.
During downtime, when food and beverage operations were curtailed and recreation center activities fell off because of COVID concerns, SLV made significant upgrades and renovations to existing facilities.
The community already has two restaurants — the Monticello Clubhouse and the River Grille — but added the Pub at Tara and the Village Cafe inside the Recreation Center.
SLV started having outdoor exercise classes and also taped them to offer them to members on the village’s website.
The village and its development partner are looking to make additional community upgrades in the future, including a town center.
Smith said being on Lake Thurmond, one of the nation’s largest manmade bodies of water, and being so close to several state parks serve as additional attractions to SLV. The village’s recreation center has a workout facility, a bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, bocce ball courts and more.
The community also has an outdoor recreation club, a boating club and other organizations meant to provide members a wide range of services.
The addition of new homes during the past year means an increase in dues SLV collects and taxes the county garners. This, Smith said, will lead to improvements inside SLV and across the county.