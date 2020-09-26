Greenwood County voters will have another option in casting an absentee ballot this year.
Voters will be able to cast absentee ballots in person at two locations: the voter registration office at Park Plaza and another location in Uptown Greenwood.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody announced Friday the satellite absentee voting site would be located at 314 Main St. in the old Rugs of Distinction store.
Moody said in an email that size and location played a large role in the selection of the site.
“Allows us to set up more equipment to expedite the process for our voters and hopefully reduce potential long lines,” Moody said in the email. “Allows our voters and staff to social distance.”
She also said the location had plenty of parking with handicapped spaces located close to the entry door.
The satellite absentee precinct is projected to open Oct. 12, a week after absentee voting begins at the main office on Oct. 5.
“It’s going to be good training,” Moody said about opening the main absentee precinct one week before the satellite.
The satellite absentee precinct will feature twice as many voting machines as the main absentee office. However, it will only be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The week before Election Day, the satellite absentee precinct will be open Monday through Friday.
Moody stressed to the Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Logistics Committee on Tuesday that the satellite absentee precinct will not be a full-service precinct.
Changes of name or address, provisional balloting and acceptance of mail-in absentee ballots will only be available at the main office, 600 Monument St., Suite 113.
When this location closes as an absentee voting site in late October, it will also serve another purpose on Election Day.
The Ashley River Run precinct, which normally votes at the Greenwood County Courthouse, will be moved to the satellite absentee site on Main Street.
In late July, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty issued an order requiring all entrants to county and municipal courthouses to wear facial coverings and have their temperature checked. If someone’s temperature registers more than 100.4, they will be denied entry until it lowers.
“We cannot make a voter wear a mask or take their temperature,” Moody said at the logistics committee meeting Tuesday.
Election Day is Nov. 3.