As the general election draws closer, elections officials are making plans to prepare for waves of socially distant voting.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody is in the final stages of preparing to open the county’s first satellite absentee voting precinct.
“This is something we have never done before,” Moody said at a meeting of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections Logistics Committee Tuesday.
The site will have eight machines and one ballot scanner. It will work like a normal precinct where registered voters will check-in, receive a ballot, insert the ballot into a machine, make their selections and take the ballot to the scanner for their vote to be recorded.
Moody said the state election commission provided a brochure on how the process works, which she is having reproduced as larger signs.
“We will have to offer curbside voting,” Moody said.
In choosing a location for a satellite absentee voting site, officials had to make sure the location can accommodate curbside voting, is ADA compliant and has necessary infrastructure for power, internet and security.
Although a location could not be announced Tuesday, Moody said a location was undergoing a building inspection and an announcement would come by the end of the week.
This voting site is tentatively scheduled to open Oct. 12 and will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, except for the week before the election when it will be open Monday through Friday.
The satellite voting precinct will only be open for voting. Changes of address or any other voting services will have to take place at the main elections office at Park Plaza.
Board members will assist in ensuring ballots are scanned and will assist in cleanup, Moody said.
Moody said absentee voting at the main office will begin Oct. 5.
Precinct relocationThe novel coronavirus pandemic has caused a need to move one precinct from its usual site. The Ashley River Run precinct, which normally votes at the Greenwood County Courthouse, will have to move for the general election.
In late July, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty issued an administrative order requiring everyone who enters any county or municipal courthouse to wear a face covering and have their temperature checked at the door.
“We cannot make a voter wear a mask or take their temperature,” Moody said.
To avoid this, the precinct will be moved to the satellite voting precinct site.
Four other precincts, which were located at assisted living centers and moved for the June primaries, will continue at their relocated sites. Hope’s Ferry precinct will vote at Westview Middle School. Pebble Stone Way precinct will vote at Mathews Elementary School.
Mimosa Crest precinct will continue to vote at Greenwood High School and Parson’s Mill precinct will vote at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
The Bradley precinct will vote at the Bradley Fire Department as its permanent precinct location.
Volunteers will assist board membersThe board will depend on the help of volunteers to ensure that votes are counted in a timely manner. Moody said volunteers will be separated into two crews who will work during two different shifts.
One crew will assist board members with opening the outer envelopes of mail-in absentee ballots, opening inner envelopes, sorting, scanning and tallying ballots. Outer envelopes can be opened beginning at 7 a.m. Nov. 1, but the other steps have to wait for Election Day.
Another crew will assist the write-in committee with tallying write-in votes once the polls close at 7 p.m.
“We have had some interest,” Moody said. “We have eight now.”
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the voter registration office by calling 864-942-8585 or emailing vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov.