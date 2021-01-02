Sara Juengst’s love for Willington dates back 90 years.
Juengst, who was born in Willington, lived there until she was 3 years old. Although her family had moved away, she still spent many Sundays and summers visiting the area.
She said her parents decided to retire in Willington in 1960.
“Daddy just loved it here,” she said.
Her parents built a retirement home on old family land in the area. Juengst and her husband, Dan, were teaching in Atlanta at the time.
The Juengsts spent years as missionaries with a 10-year stint serving in the Congo. They returned to the U.S. in 1972 and Dan completed a doctoral program in anthropology. He would later accept a teaching position at the University of West Georgia.
“In the meantime, I went to seminary and became a Presbyterian minister,” Juengst said.
She would then teach at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia. Being closer to the area, the Juengst family would travel often to visit her parents in Willington.
“We had bought a house to stay in while we visited mother and dad,” she said.
Juengst said she really didn’t know anybody in McCormick County; it was just Willington. She said Dan, being from New York, fell in love with the idea of being a “country squire.”
“He just took to it and it was wonderful,” Juengst said.
The Juengsts retired in 1993. The Willington buildings were put on the endangered list two years later. They continued to fight for the town for many years.
Dan died in 2013. He is buried in the Willington Cemetery near where the Willington Academy once stood.
His widow continues the work of preserving the town, work that began almost 30 years ago.