Santa Claus kept busy over the weekend.
He had plenty of company as people in Greenwood and Abbeville piled out for holiday-themed events.
Downtown Abbeville swelled with people as holiday events kicked off, starting with the Reindeer Run 5K, which supported the Angel Tree Bicycle Fund.
Nearly 100 children and their parents visited the Belmont Inn for Breakfast with Santa, which featured a full breakfast and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Mrs. Claus noted various reactions from kids ranging from “I don’t care” to “I’m terrified” to “I’m too cool for this.” When they get older, they come back.
One boy hid behind his mother and buried his face in her shirt when she approached Santa. He cheered up long enough to get a candy cane from Mrs. Claus but refused to go near her or Santa.
Cheer continued with the Christmas parade. Units included antique cars and dance and cheer troupes to a horse-drawn carriage and the Abbeville High School Marching Band.
Kids raced into Main Street to get candy, under the watchful of parents who weren’t shy about telling them to be careful.
Kids weren’t the only fans of the spectacle. Two friends greeted each other with a hug, a “Ho, ho ho’” and an important question: “Where’s my candy?!”
Holiday fashion abounded from pajamas and sweaters, including one woman who wore a Santa Claus-type jumpsuit who admitted she had been mistaken for one of his helpers. She said she had looked forward to trying out the suit.
One mother had her son perched on an oversized gift box in front of the community Christmas tree and encouraged him to stay still, saying “You take a good picture and you can get some more candy.”
He wasn’t paying attention until a youth walking behind his mother stopped to make funny faces. Mom got her shot.
One spectator said the parade was a good opportunity to get away from the farm. He clocked the parade at 21 minutes.
The fun lasted longer. Crowds visited the Livery Stable for Christmas at the Stable, sponsored by Bow and Arrow Center of Hope and the Abbeville Police Department.
Lt. Ryan Davis of the Abbeville Police Department spent over an hour reading books to children while a televised blaze in a fireplace provided ambience. A book about “Elf on the Shelf” was the most popular, he said, after finishing reading “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” After finishing, he stretched his legs and got a bottle of water to take care of a dry throat.
Krissi Raines, executive director of Bow and Arrow, said the center wanted to offer gifts to kids and then thought about what more it could do, thus Christmas at the Stable. The center partnered with the police department to offer crafts such as balloon making, holiday ornaments, games and face painting.
“I knew everybody would come right after the parade,” she said, observing that up to 400 people visited the Livery Stable.
Every table featured information on the center and about maintaining good mental health. Cornerstone, an addiction treatment facility, managed a food table. All kids left the Stable with a gift.
The goal is sharing hope. “That’s what Christmas and Bow and Arrow are all about,” Raines said.
Even pets got into the holiday spirit — more or less — with the Santa Paws event presented Saturday at Grace Street Park in Greenwood. Organized by The Connection, the event supports the Humane Society of Greenwood.
Tim Keppler said the church has hosted the event for six years. It was previously at the shelter and the church, but he said it was moved to the park’s pavilion as the shelter is closed because of a distemper outbreak.
The event surprised some dog walkers who took advantage of the chance to have their pet’s picture taken. One person noted the park was a good place for the event as walking around the lake gives pets a chance to bleed off some energy and settle down.
Walter Kuhn visited Grave Street Park to walk his dog, Buddy. The dog was rambunctious at first, but settled down long enough for photos.
Keppler said he and his wife participated in a similar program when they lived in Ohio. It was so popular, their church had Santas in two rooms taking pictures so children wouldn’t be confused by the mystery of duplicate Santas.
When they arrived in Greenwood, he said he and his wife helped develop the program.
Most pets are well-behaved, Keppler said. They’re not nearly as bad as crying babies. But not all the time.
Volunteers recalled one event where an otherwise well-behaved pit bull reared up so quickly, he struck the chin of Santa Claus, knocking out his teeth.
Santa said the strangest pet he posed with was a 6-foot long red-tailed boa constrictor owned by a member of the church. One of the volunteers showed a cellphone photo of an enviably calm Santa with the snake relaxing in his arms.
The snake had been fed a rabbit the previous day, so it was heavy, Santa said, but it wasn’t hungry.