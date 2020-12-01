WARE SHOALS
The twinkle of colored lights surrounded the residents of Ware Shoals who came out Monday night to see the town’s Christmas tree lighted for the first time.
As the decorations glowed warmly, the chilly wind caused people to bundle up — and turn to the volunteers handing out hot chocolate and tasty treats around the town’s fountain. The Ware Shoals Ministerial Association had several churches come out to be a part of the festivities, with church members standing behind tables lined with goodies for the families who braved the chill.
Shortly after the lights flicked on, the wail of sirens flooded the town. Police cars escorted a fire truck, and Santa Claus stepped out, waving to excited children in the crowd. He sat under the gazebo, taking pictures with the children and handing out more treats for them.
“We’re trying to do a lot for Christmas this year,” said Bryan Ross, who spearheaded the lighting ceremony. “There’s this night, the Christmas parade and we’re trying to get the river park set up.”
Ross said in a year where so many events had to be canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the town wanted to safely celebrate the season in style. In publishing the event online, Ross asked people to wear face coverings as a precaution against the possible spread of the virus, although many people chose not to wear masks.
“It’s touching, being able to do this,” Mayor Bruce Holland said. “We’re a small, tight community, and to be able to come together like this is truly a blessing.”
As the evening went on, guests were treated to holiday music by the Ware Shoals High School band, along with a performance from a local dance group and a live Nativity scene.
Next week, Holland said the town will continue its holiday celebrations with a nighttime Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10.