The General Election ballot for has been finalized, and the state has made some changes to the ways people can vote as of this year.
Alhough the general election is Nov. 8, voters can visit their county elections office Monday through Saturday for two weeks before the election to cast ballots. This early voting period replaces in-person absentee voting, and voters have to bring a photo ID.
The Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections office is at 600 Monument St., suite 113. For questions about how to vote or election information, call the office at 864-942-8585. Staff can help get election information to people without access to a computer to view the information online.
Voters can review their voter information online, which includes the address of their polling location, at bit.ly/3CSvoKV.
When voters get their ballots, they’ll see the candidates for state-level races along with any local municipal races that apply to them. The following candidates will appear on the ballots in these local races:
GreenwoodAnnette Edwards — mayor
Brandon Smith — mayor
Art Bush — commissioner of public works
Robert Dean — city council ward 2
James R. Jones — city council ward 2
Johnathan Bass — city council ward 4
Ronnie Ables — city council ward 6
Walt L. Roark IV — city council ward 6
HodgesMichael E. George — mayor
Kathy Henderson Detwiler — town council
Johnny A. Reeves — town council
Travis Reeves — town council
Renee M. Tinsley — town council
Richard Wilson — town council
TroyBrian S. Dixon — mayor
Christopher Cox — town council
Tonya Young Dixon — town council
Ware ShoalsBryan Ross — mayor
John Paul Alewine — town council
Ali Babb — town council
Kim Jensen — town council
George H. Leagans — town council
Brian Padgett — town council
Jimmy Palmer — town council
Micheal Powell — town council
Brandon White — town council
Keith Wright — town council
Greenwood County School District 50Tammy Brownlee — district 1