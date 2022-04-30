Chick-fil-A is making moves in Greenwood, according to planning documents, but the company is staying silent on the matter for the time being.
A Chick-fil-A is being planned for in front of Newspring Church on Highway 72 Bypass, according to public documents available online.
Social media posts in the past few weeks indicated the drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A, located next to Dairy Queen, was being relocated.
The Index-Journal was unable to confirm the plans for the new Chick-fil-A would replace the current one.
When contacted, Brian Whitaker, owner of the local franchises of the restaurant, deferred to Chick-fil-A’s corporate public relations team for comment.
The comment from Chick-fil-A Inc. reveals nothing.
In its entirety, it reads: “Thanks for reaching out to the Chick-fil-A! We have nothing to share on the Greenwood Drive-Thru Only Chick-fil-A at this time, but please check back later this year. We look forward to remaining a part of the Greenwood community and continuing to serve all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality. Visit The Chicken Wire to learn more about our food, our people and the latest Chick-fil-A news.”
There are currently two Chick-fil-A restaurants on the Bypass in Greenwood, the drive-thru-only location and a restaurant that opened more recently in front of the Greenwood Mall, which used to house the restaurant in its food court.
The planning documents online show a representative of an engineering firm applied for a variance to allow for a canopy for a double drive-thru lane. The new build is briefly mentioned in the minutes of the Greenwood City/County Joint Planning Commission’s March meeting.
A new Little Caesars pizza eatery appears to be taking form. Earlier this week, the restaurant’s mascot was raised onto a building next to Bojangles on the north end of the Bypass.
There are two Little Caesars restaurants already open in Greenwood — one on the Bypass in the Greenwood promenade center and another on Bypass 25 near Food Lion.
A staple Greenwood restaurant is moving locations, but isn’t going very far.
New York Pizza and Pasta, currently in a shopping center on Bypass 25, is moving across the street into a new building between Parker’s Home Furnishings and Quality Inn.
