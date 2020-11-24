Before becoming sheriff of Abbeville County, Ray Watson served under Greenwood County Sheriff Sam Riley.
Riley hired Watson in 1992, and Watson worked there until Riley’s retirement in 2004.
In that time, Watson said he saw Riley not only begin modernizing the sheriff’s office, but saw him care for others in quiet, but incredible ways. One officer working alongside Watson was raising multiple children on his own, and as Christmas approached, Riley gave the officer money from his own pocket to help him through the holidays.
“I don’t think I’d be the sheriff today if he hadn’t given me the opportunity to work in every aspect of law enforcement,” Watson said. “Sam was just a good man. Good people make good police officers.”
This was part of why Watson nominated Riley as a candidate for the state Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Riley was inducted into the hall of fame last week, and his name will appear among the others honored at 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia.
Riley started his career at the sheriff’s office in 1966 under Sheriff Giles Daniel. He rose from a uniform patrol deputy into investigations, getting elected sheriff in 1989 after Daniel’s retirement.
During his administration, Riley modernized the department by pushing for in-car cameras and laptops for officers. He expanded the county’s jail, started the county drug enforcement unit, brought in the office’s first mobile command center and spearheaded the school resource officer program.
“Sam was a true professional,” former Sheriff Tony Davis said, “he was a very caring and compassionate person when it came to speaking with victims.”
When Davis was hired, Riley was working as a sergeant in the uniform patrol division. As the two men rose in rank, Riley supervised Davis when they worked as investigators. When Riley was elected, he promoted Davis to major over investigations.
The two men talked often, and Davis said Riley was never one to show his temper. His level head and leadership skills earned him the state’s highest civilian honor when he retired, the Order of the Palmetto. He also served as president of the state Sheriffs’ Association for a stint.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks also worked under Riley as a detective at the sheriff’s office, then as a colleague as Brooks went on to work at the State Law Enforcement Division and as Greenwood’s chief. He said Riley made for a great mentor.
“He’s easily one of the best sheriffs in South Carolina in my lifetime, I say that without hesitation,” Brooks said. “He was such a man of character and integrity.”
Brooks said Riley wasn’t just forward-thinking and quick-witted, but honest and ethical. He always sought cooperative solutions to problems, and when Riley served as sheriff and Brooks as chief, the two never butted heads. Brooks said that’s because they both saw themselves as public servants above anything else.
Riley’s character and community focus made him a household name; everyone knew Riley, Brooks said.
“I’ve always respected him, not only as a lawman and sheriff, but as a good, down-to-earth person,” said Dan Wideman, Riley’s successor as sheriff. “He never wanted praise. He was always in the background.”
As with others who would rise to become law enforcement leaders in the community, Riley hired Wideman. Wideman said behind Riley’s modern tactics and push for technology and infrastructure were still old-school law enforcement ideals. He was there when needed, and could be counted on.
Wideman said Riley’s kindness and care for his community and officers stood out. Riley would buy groceries for elderly residents and help deputies who were struggling in their personal lives.
“He cared for this community,” Wideman said. “I’d see him go back in the jail and talk to people having a hard time in there.”
While Riley had no hesitation to chase those wanted by the law, he was kind to his community in equal measure.
“The sheriff’s office was his life,” Wideman said. “If you knew Sam, you knew his life and you knew his family.”