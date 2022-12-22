Bells are closely associated with the holiday season. They’re heard in Christmas carols and strapped around the necks of reindeer, but more important, they’re heard outside local stores beckoning shoppers to give to The Salvation Army and help the community.
There are a couple of days remaining for this year’s red kettle campaign — it ends Saturday — and a lack of bell ringers has resulted in less money being donated.
Maj. Alan Gonzalez with The Salvation Army of Greenwood, said compared with last year, donations are down by about $20,000.
The main reason, he said, has been a lack of kettle workers. Similar to businesses that have an employee shortage, the Army has experienced a lack of bell ringers.
Kettle money collected during the holidays represents about 25% of the annual budget, Gonzalez said. With less money, the organization will face difficulties supporting people who come for help.
Last fiscal year the Army provided support for 2,900 people.
The organization’s holiday services also include the angel tree, which provides gifts and clothes for children in its service area.
“From my point of view, it’s significant, the fact that they are going to be having the joy that all children are having in the Christmas season,” Gonzalez said of the children who are helped.
Gonzalez asks that when people are deciding where to donate money, they think of The Salvation Army, which has been in Greenwood for more than 100 years.
“The only reason The Salvation Army is here is because there are people in need, and in order to continue doing that, we still need the support of the community,” Gonzalez said.
“The Salvation Army is working nationwide in over 7,000 communities and we always depend on what the community can provide in order to help others,” he said.
“We are here not only to provide food for those who are coming here, but we also provide help to pay bills like electricity or gas, we provide also help to pay rent,” Gonzalez said. “Through our thrift store, we provide clothing and all the items that people need, but in order to continue doing that, we need the support of the community.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644.