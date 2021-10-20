The Salvation Army and WCRS radio station will host the Virtually Fantastic Radiothon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to raise funds for rent and power assistance.
Listen to Anne Eller’s Saturday Morning Show on WCRS 98.5FM, 1450AM or online at WCRS1450AM.net. Listeners can call or text during the show at 864-229-7984 or call The Salvation Army at 864-229-3407 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Listeners can also donate online at GreenwoodSalvationArmy.org.
For information, call Maj. Jason Hughes at The Salvation Army at 864-229-3407.