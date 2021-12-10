Rainy weather won’t dampen the holiday spirit The Salvation Army and WCRS Radio host Anne Eller are bringing to their toy drive Sunday.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, their toy drive in support of the Angel Tree program was rescheduled because of inclement weather. It will now be 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 1360 S.C. Highway 72.
The radio station has partnered with The Salvation Army of Greenwood for years, Eller said, and she’s helped get people committed to the Angel Tree program each year. For years, people would “adopt” one of the angels — a child in need of toy or clothing donations for Christmas. Eller said she’d work with Maj. Jason Hughes to list off the un-adopted angels on air to see if donors would step up.
“I’ve been working with The Salvation Army for a good while,” Eller said. “I was just talking to Jason and said what can we really do to help?”
This year, the idea of a “stuff-the-truck” style toy drive came up. Volunteers will work to fill a Salvation Army truck with donations from people who come out. It’s a chance for some family fun, too, Eller said, as the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office will bring its mobile command center out alongside local fire trucks for children.
There will be hot cocoa available, and Eller said she’s working to see if she can get another surprise attraction to fly in during the toy drive.
Anyone who donates toys will have their name put in for a prize give-away.
“I love The Salvation Army because they treat all people equally,” she said. “It does the most with the least given to them.”
The Salvation Army is also partnered with Toys for Tots and Tommy Claus to provide toys for children in need. They’re also working with Fox Carolina, which donated a truck full of coats and jackets that volunteers will be giving away during the toy drive. Anyone needing a coat is asked to bring a picture ID to the toy drive.
“This is just such a blessing to be able to put this together with the toy drive,” Eller said.