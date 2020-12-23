NewSpring Church was buzzing with people Tuesday as families from Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties gathered to pick up Christmas gifts collected by the Salvation Army.
The Angel Tree program has been running since the late 1970s. Families can apply online to be sponsored by a community member to receive Christmas gifts. Each family fills out a survey of what gifts are needed, complete with children’s size and interests.
Since Toys for Tots wasn’t able to do its normal drives because of the novel coronavirus, the Salvation Army conducted the drives instead.
“We have 900 kids who will be receiving gifts today,” Maj. Angela Hughes said.
Mary Romano has been taking care of her two grandchildren for nine years.
“It feels great,” Romano said. “I’m trying to give them the best Christmas because they deserve it.”
The names of families who apply stay confidential. After applying online and uploading the required documents, families can specify what they would like for Christmas.
“If a family qualifies for food stamps they also qualify for us,” Hughes said. “We’re able to bring hope to families.”
It was Robbie Seigler’s first year volunteering for the Angel Tree program.
“It’s been great to see the spirit of giving,” Seigler said.
Latoya Jackson said she feels blessed to participate in the program. She was there to collect gifts for her two kids.
“It’s great to know there’s still considerate people who want to help,” Jackson said.