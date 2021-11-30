The familiar jingle of bells and the swinging red kettles of The Salvation Army have appeared outside of Greenwood’s stores, marking a season of philanthropic efforts from the international nonprofit.
Though The Salvation Army of Greenwood has 15 kettle locations in town, it lacks the volunteers to staff each of them every day, said Salvation Army Maj. Jason Hughes. The nonprofit relies on volunteers and paid bell-ringers to run its holiday donations drive.
Hughes’ decadeslong relationship with The Salvation Army started as a teen volunteering during the holidays. An instructor took him and other students to volunteer their time during a week off before Christmas.
“I met The Salvation Army when I was a freshman in high school, in JROTC and Interact,” he said. “I experienced Christian fellowship for the first time in my life. ... I went back every single day because I could not get enough of these people.”
Volunteering had a profound impact on Hughes’ life, and, nowadays, he and the staff of the local Salvation Army each wear multiple hats to coordinate their holiday campaigns. Hughes said he didn’t hire a kettle coordinator or driver for the bell-ringers this year; he spends hours each day driving the volunteers and paid ringers to their sites.
This, in part, cuts down on costs and lets more dollars go to programs.
“That way, when a person trusts us with their dollar, it goes to a wider number of services,” he said. “If you put one dollar into that kettle, it gets processed, donated and it becomes part of our operational budget.”
Seated behind one of those kettles Monday was Tommy Wardlaw, ringing his bell outside of Walmart at 508 Bypass 72 NW. Wardlaw has been working with The Salvation Army since 2005, when a friend recommended the seasonal, paid bell-ringing work. The nonprofit takes volunteers, and hires a limited number of paid ringers.
“I like the people. You meet all kinds of people,” Wardlaw said. “I prefer to work in the afternoons. You notice the attitude of people in the morning, people in the afternoon, in the evening, it’s somewhat different.”
Funds donated to the kettles go to The Salvation Army’s programs, including their year-round rental, mortgage and utility aid for people in need. Other funds go toward the annual Angel Tree toy drive. Donated toys go to families in need of help providing Christmas gifts for their children.
“We’re anticipating serving 600 to 800 children, that number is increasing,” Hughes said. “We’ve reached out and are still seeking volunteers with that process.”
Before Christmas, volunteers will help bag and distribute the toys to pre-screened families. Anyone seeking to volunteer or donate can call 864-229-3407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Salvation Army also solicits help in the form of prayers.
“Even if you’re not able to physically join us, spiritually we do need and covet people to pray for guidance for us,” Hughes said.
The season sparks philanthropic efforts throughout the community, including from local businesses. Self Memorial Hospital Federal Credit Union is working with the Greater Greenwood United Ministries on a coat drive. The credit union is taking gently used coats, jackets, cardigans and scarves in a drop box at its office at 315 Epting Ave.
“We have some really great members, they tell their families and they come in with donations,” said Cheryl Deal with SMHFCU. “We’re here to serve our community. We want to be able to give back to them, because we appreciate members coming to us for their banking needs.”
For their fifth year, Bigger Than Sports SC, Young Difference Makers and Next Level Fitness are coordinating a toy drive for children in Greenwood as well. The drive runs through Dec. 18, and toys can be dropped off at Martin’s Car Wash and Detail at 201 Old Brickyard Road, Greenwood, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
For information on these efforts, visit biggerthansportssc.com/btssc-christmas-toy-drive/