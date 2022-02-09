A new solar project in Saluda County could power about 23,000 homes a year, according to the energy company installing the solar array.
Pine Gate Renewables announced its 20th project in South Carolina earlier this month — Beulah Solar. The array aims to bring a maximum capacity of just less than 75 megawatts alternating current to Batesburg-Leesville.
This project comes through a 10-year power purchase agreement with Dominion Energy, and is planned to begin delivering power in March. This is Pine Gate’s second solar project in Saluda County, after the 2017 opening of the 46-acre, 4.8 megawatt Saluda Solar II site.
The Beulah Solar project is larger, with a capacity more than 15 times greater than Saluda Solar II. The lot the panels will be placed on is more than 660 acres, though that area includes right of ways, access roads and buffer zones, said Maggie Clark, Pine Gate’s director of government affairs. The site will have more than 230,000 solar panel modules on it, she said.
Although Clark said she legally could not disclose details of the power purchase agreement with Dominion, the Beulah project is expected to bring in $166,000 annually in tax revenue for Saluda and Lexington counties during the project’s anticipated 40-year operation.
Pine Gate has 19 projects in South Carolina, with 16 underway. In January 2020, Pine Gate announced 13 mid-sized solar farm projects in Greenwood County with a combined capacity to power nearly 5,000 homes.
“Local leaders in South Carolina have been great partners in developing solar energy projects across the state for their communities,” Pine Gate CEO Ben Catt said in a news release. “In addition to the environmental benefits, Beulah will provide construction jobs to dozens of workers, infuse money into local businesses and subcontracting companies and inject tax dollars for Saluda and Lexington Counties.”