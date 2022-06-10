Saluda County schools will see upgrades funded through appropriations from the state.
Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, visited Saluda on Thursday morning to announce that $38 million would be going to the Saluda County School District to renovate and replace existing school facilities.
The funds come from $100 million appropriated for the state education department in the 2021-22 budget.
“With school facilities approaching 100 years of age, it is long overdue that the state provides financial support for counties like Saluda which cannot afford to build new facilities on its own,” Spearman said in a news release.
“With the generous support of the General Assembly, we are pleased to be able to provide the additional funding that these districts need to provide safe, state of the art facilities that students, families, and educators need and deserve.”
According to the release, the education department commissioned independent facility studies of schools in the state’s poorest counties.
The review of Saluda County’s schools “concluded the age and condition of the five schools are problematic toward long term education use without significant modification and renovation,” the release states.
The assessment team recommended a new elementary school on the existing elementary school campus that would consolidate Saluda Elementary and Saluda Primary schools, as well as renovations and additions to Hollywood Elementary, Saluda Middle and Saluda High schools.
