Nearly two years before his controversial arrest of Shai Werts, Saluda County deputy Charles Browder exited a prior job after an internal probe substantiated allegations about the officer.
Augusta-based WRDW received documents under the Freedom of Information Act from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office that showed the deputy agreed to resign in December 2017 instead of being fired, which allowed him to maintain his certification
The deputy resigned last week from his latest post as the station’s I-TEAM was asking the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office about allegations.
The 108-page document release behind the reporting show Browder exchanged inappropriate messages with a minor, which included Browder sending photos of himself shirtless and trying to convince the child to sneak out with him.
The probe also determined that he “engaged in sex acts” and exchanged nude and inappropriate photos of himself — including some while in uniform — while on duty. Browder told the investigator that this involved adults.
It was also documented that he also cursed at a woman who was reportedly suicidal while responding to a domestic incident while with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.
Last month, 11th Circuit Solicitor S.R. Hubbard III sent a letter to Sheriff John C. Perry warning him that Browder’s conduct in Lexington County “reflects directly on Deputy Browder’s ethics, integrity and honesty as a law enforcement officer,” adding that his office “cannot and will not prosecute any case that may require Deputy Browder’s testimony in the prosecution of criminal charges.”
Chief Deputy Toby Horne told WRDW that he was not aware of the allegations and described Browder as “a very strong officer. Very focused. Very sharp. Well-rounded, as far as I am concerned.”
Werts, a Clinton native who is a junior quarterback at Georgia Southern University, was arrested July 31 during a traffic stop after Browder said a substance on the front of Werts’ car tested positive for cocaine. Werts insisted that it was bird droppings.
The cocaine possession charge was dropped after the State Law Enforcement Division tested the substance.