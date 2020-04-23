Graduates will need financial assistance toward college more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause economic hardship. Greenwood Promise wants to help 2020 graduates in Greenwood County prepare for college.
“We have a very strong endowment here at (Greenwood) Promise, and now is the time when that endowment is more important than ever,” said Katie Davenport, executive director of Greenwood Promise. “We have set ourselves up, and put ourselves in a position, to have our money invested and ready to use.”
Greenwood Promise has not gone through the COVID-19 pandemic unscathed; its investments are taking a hit, but Davenport said it is still in a “good position.”
“We still have plenty of money to be able to aid these kids right now, we’re not worried about that,” she said. “If we had to go out tomorrow and promise the kids in kindergarten that this will be there for them when they graduate, then we can still do that.”
Davenport has not stopped working during the pandemic, and she does not want people to let the opportunity of free tuition pass them by.
“If this is your first time doing this (and) you don’t have any kids that have been to college before, it’s been a while since you’ve been, navigating these waters can be scary,” she said. “With school being out, and it being kind of hard to touch base with folks right now, I’m here, call me.”
A concern parents have contacted Davenport about involves the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, having filled out the form using their 2019 tax returns. The pandemic has changed the economic status of many, she said. Families anticipating sending their children to colleges and universities across the state based on their 2019 income now have to explore alternative options.
Davenport is seeing an uptick in students who will rely in part on Greenwood Promise because attending Piedmont Technical College has become more viable to some who were planning to attend a four-year school. Greenwood Promise will allow a student to attend Piedmont Tech tuition-free for three years, or until they complete their general education courses. Then they can transfer when the time is right and the economy has improved if they choose to.
Once a student graduates, Greenwood Promise allows that student three years of eligibility to receive funding. Davenport does not want 2020 graduates to take a year off from school or go directly into the workforce without furthering their education. She understands how overwhelmed and panicked seniors might be because of the uncertainty of the future, particularly now during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she does not want them to lose that year of eligibility. She also noted how if a student doesn’t go to college right out of high school, then it is usually harder for them to go back or complete their degree on time.
Davenport emphasizes the need for degrees for when the economic crisis ends, and employers are looking for people to come into the workplace, but now they have higher educational requirements.
“Anytime we’ve had an economic crisis, any kind of recession, the need for jobs post-recession is overwhelming,” she said. “They are looking for people to come into the workplace because the economy gets raring to go.”
When the economy gets going again, Davenport welcomes new donors because it would build Greenwood’s viability and the economy back up.
“I think the people in the community really see the value of (Greenwood Promise) feeding this workforce,” she said. “We are bringing these kids in from our high school (and) providing them a tuition-free path to college, and then you all here in the community are providing opportunities for them to work and become residents of Greenwood County. (Then) they give back, whether they are taxpayers or through philanthropic work.”
In Davenport’s eyes, Greenwood Promise is reminiscent of a safety net, because it catches kids when they fall and really need somebody to pick them back up.
“I can’t imagine anything else that I would rather be doing than this,” she said. “It’s special, and it’s an honor to be here.”