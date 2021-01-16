About Community Initiatives and its programs

Community Initiatives is a Greenwood-based nonprofit specializing in health and prevention, providing an array of culturally-appropriate social, economic, educational and health services for individuals and families.

CI offers:

La Clinica Gratis/The Free Clinic

Safe Haven afterschool and summer programming, offering homework assistance, literacy enrichment, healthy living initiatives, character education, science, technology, engineering, arts and math initiatives and mental health counseling, as needed. * Interested in Safe Haven? Contact Tiara Brown, youth and volunteer coordinator, 864-223-7472, email: help@myci.us or inbox the CI Facebook page @myciinc.

Kids Zone, featuring websites for learning experiences.

The Benefit Bank, assistance with applications for services such as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and more.

Adult programming, such as educational support, job training and senior services.