Two Lakelands students are among the 92 who graduated from South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in a virtual ceremony May 22.
Joseph Thomas Scott, of Abbeville County, completed the Visual Arts Residential High School program at the governor’s school. Scott previously attended Greenwood High School. During his senior year in Governor’s School, he served as the student body co-president and hall executive in the campus residence hall. He was also on the dean’s list, named a Wofford and Palmetto Fellows Scholar and he received a gold key for sculpture in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Region-At-Large competition. In the fall, he will attend Bennington College to study visual arts.
Christian Ahmad Brown, of Greenwood County, completed the Residential High School Drama program in Greenville. Brown previously attended Emerald High School. During his senior year, he was the co-president of the multicultural club and a member of the National Honors Society. Brown will pursue a bachelor of fine arts degree in acting at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.