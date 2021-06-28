Have school-aged children? Are you a bride-to-be? Handbag supply running low?
If yes, block out Aug. 6-8 on your calendar as the 21st tax-free weekend is approaching in South Carolina.
During that weekend, a wide variety of items are exempt from sales tax in South Carolina stores and online.
The tax-free holiday typically falls just before the beginning of the school year, but given the modified calendar adopted by the three Greenwood County school districts, kids in those districts will already have two weeks of school under their belts. School will start for districts 50, 51 and 52, and McCormick County School District on July 22.
Most school-related items are exempt from sales tax during the holiday: art supplies, folders, books, bookbags, pens and pencils, paper, uniforms, flash drives and more.
Computers and printers are exempt from sales tax that weekend, as are most clothing items, handbags, shoes and bedding and towels. Those wanting a new mattress to go with the tax-exempt bedding might want to wait until Presidents Day rolls around – mattresses are not exempt from taxes during the back-to-school tax holiday.
Lists of exempt and nonexempt items can be found on the S.C. Department of Revenue’s website at dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.
Brides-to-be, hunters and expecting parents might also want to take advantage of the holiday: wedding dresses, veils and formal wear are exempt from sales tax during the weekend. Hunting and ski clothing is exempt, as are diapers and bibs.
South Carolina shoppers last year bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the holiday, according to the department.
"Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it's also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year," SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a news release.
Items that are not exempt from sales tax include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business, according to SCDOR.