Now’s not the time to top off the tank — despite fuel companies working to keep the supply of gasoline flowing, a rush of customers has turned a temporary pipeline shutdown into a gas shortage in the Upstate.
“There is a run on fuel,” said George McKinney, Greenwood County emergency management coordinator. “It’s panic-buying. There’s sufficient fuel right now in the U.S.”
Colonial Pipeline shut down the largest gas line in the country on Friday following a cyberattack, but McKinney said the company should be on track to restore most service by the end of the week. In the meantime, fuel companies have been working to restore the logistical network supplying gas storage facilities in Spartanburg and Belton — both restocked yesterday, McKinney said.
“The big issue is that we have people running out to buy gas when they really don’t need to,” he said.
There’s no practical shortage of fuel, he said, but the idea of scarcity has driven many people to the pump. Some have been topping off their tanks, while others have been filling containers to stock up on gas amid this perceived shortage.
Large chain gas stations are more likely to have a steady supply, McKinney said. The hardest-hit stations will be unbranded or independent stations, especially in rural areas. Employees at several area gas stations were unable to comment Wednesday on what they experienced this week amid the rush on fuel.
Prices have gone up in areas, and McKinney said that’s to be expected to some extent. It’s taking additional work to get fuel to gas stations, so prices will naturally rise. State officials are keeping an eye out for price gouging, however, which is defined as charging “an unconscionable price” when there’s an abnormal disruption in the market.
The law isn’t specific about what constitutes unconscionable pricing, but on Tuesday, the state Attorney General’s office had received 101 complaints about price gouging, including 10 from the Lakelands. By 1 p.m. Wednesday, the state had 440 reports of possible gouging — although state Attorney General’s office spokesman Robert Kittle said some appeared to be duplicate reports.
Any examples or documentation of price gouging can be emailed to pricegouging@scag.gov to report it, or reports can be made by calling 803-737-3953. To report possible price gouging online, visit bit.ly/3y7i5Bt.