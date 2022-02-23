Rural towns have charms all their own.
“Since the start of the pandemic, that’s something people have really craved,” said Austin Walker, community development director for the City of Abbeville. “Travel to small towns is a trend right now and we are certainly seeing that. ... Visitors are great, but our key indicator is heads in beds. How many people are coming and spending the night, probably taking in other attractions?”
During a late January Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band show at AOH, some visitors to town celebrating birthdays found themselves out of luck to get show tickets. It was sold-out.
“The band had 10 free tickets and a band member asked if they could allocate those tickets to the people celebrating birthdays,” Walker said. “That’s the magic of a small town.”
The estimated economic impact from AOH shows in 2021 alone is estimated at $1 million. Factor in festivals and other consumer spending dollars and that amount grows.
Walker surveys economic development, tourism and events and the Abbeville Opera House and how those three things impact community vitality.
Icing on the cake was the City of Abbeville’s historic Opera House receiving the Charles A. Bundy Award for rural tourism Feb. 9, during the annual South Carolina Governor’s conference on tourism in Greenville.
Named for the former chair of the South Carolina Parks Recreation and Tourism Commission, the Charles A. Bundy Award is given to an attraction, destination or development that helps rural communities reach tourism potential.
“Grants that we’ve received and used through PRT have really helped us with our social media presence and advertising,” Walker said. “I came into my position as community development director in April of 2021, with a great foundation established by Abbeville City Manager Blake Stone, and my predecessor in this role, Mike Clary. They have done tremendous work with Opera House renovations and more.”
Walker said SC PRT has a cooperative advertising program that allows participants to explore markets they might not otherwise, such as networking with South Carolina State Parks.
Collaboration is key, Walker said, noting Abbeville Opera House is often in communication with other performing arts organizations, in nearby Greenwood and the Sumter Opera House, located several hours away, which similarly houses government offices and a theater.
“It was the Sumter Opera House that first contacted us here at the Abbeville Opera House to gauge interest in hosting Violins of Hope,” Walker said.
Coming in May, Violins of Hope will present a youth outreach program on the 10th at Abbeville Opera House and a concert performance with Greenwood Performing Arts on May 11 at Greenwood Community Theatre.
These rare experiences will honor Jewish musicians who perished in the Holocaust and their refurbished instruments, which have survived, to give musical messages of hope and strength of human spirit.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Walker said. “We want it here. People will remember it for a long time.”
Tourism, Walker said, is “all about making memories”.
Abbeville’s 40th Anniversary Spring Festival, also coming in May, should have ample memory-making capacity. It’s going to be eight days long, starting May 6, with a ticketed kick-off concert. There will be multiple bands that night, a gospel concert on Mother’s Day, a food truck alley and more.
“It was kind of go big or go home for the 40th,” Walker said.
“While it was small, in 2020, Abbeville was one of only 10 counties that actually saw an increase in the amount of accommodations taxes collected,” Walker said. “In 2021, we saw our highest accommodations tax collection ever” noting that revenue is generated by lodging rentals.
While some performance venues are still closed or have only recently resumed live, in-person performances, Walker said the City of Abbeville’s historic Opera House, dating back to 1908, was one of the first theaters to re-open after pandemic shutdowns.
“Knowing we were a little bit further away from larger cities and hotspots made people feel safe,” Walker said. “We had three new restaurants open at a time when others were changing their operations.”
Crystal and Thomas Southerland, who live near Ninety Six, were dining in Main Street Coffee Company in Abbeville Feb. 18.
“We come here to eat,” Crystal said. “Abbeville has great restaurants and some of the boutiques are really cute. We need to check out the Opera House.”