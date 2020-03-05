Starting a new business is a challenge, but starting a rural business or a farm can come with unique hills to climb for a budding entrepreneur.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration hosted the Rural Strong Business Expo at Piedmont Technical College's James Medford Family Event Center. Targeted at rural small businesses and farms in the area, the expo featured guest speakers from the SBA and USDA, along with state Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.
"The soil and the industry right now are both soggy," Weathers said to the crowd.
Recent shifts in global politics, such as the U.S.-China trade agreement, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and the coronavirus outbreak are all having an impact on the agricultural industry. Weathers said agri-business is a broad tent covering a multitude of different industries and businesses, so it's difficult to see how these recent political developments will affect area farmers.
As a dairy farmer for more than 20 years, Weathers said he's kept his passion for the business in his 15 years serving the state legislature. He shared some insights into how the state's agricultural industry is doing. Fruits and vegetables are moving easier to markets nowadays, and these goods are frequently traded locally throughout the Southeast.
"That's a sign that consumers recognize the 'Grown in S.C.' logo and they try to pick it when they can," he said. "When you generate a dollar in the farm economy, we think it turns over two times as much."
So how is the state working to promote local farm businesses? Weathers said officials are looking to entice an agricultural processing company to a rural portion of the state, where unemployment levels are high. He said not only would the industry create jobs locally, but it would create additional demand that could help expand the acreage used for farming throughout the state.
The average farmer in South Carolina is 60 years old. Finding the next generation of farmers is key, and the state is working to promote young farmers in a number of ways.
To spur innovation, Weathers said the state started the Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship, which helps refine people's ideas into businesses. Likewise, state officials take feedback from farmers and take their biggest concerns and issues to researchers, seeking to directly fund solutions to local issues.
"We think that's going to get some great new answers to things like, how do we get the smell out of chicken manure," Weathers said. "I don't think it'll happen in my lifetime, but that's the kind of thing that we've thought isn't possible that this research might be able to solve."
Starting a farm business is hard work, and that's what brought Clay Thompson out to the expo. Soon to retire, Thompson said he wants to start a cattle farm on his property in Edgefield County.
He said figuring out how to amass the startup capital needed was one of his big questions, and he wanted to figure out how to push through the early business-building period while on a fixed income. He had the chance to speak with George Mylonakis, owner of Grassfat Farm in Hodges, who offered some advice on how to get started. Mylonakis was one of five guest business owners who were part of a small business panel at the expo.
As a farmer, Mylonakis said one of his earliest challenges was dealing with the federal and state regulations covering farming, butchering and processing meat. He told attendees not to be afraid of calling the regulators themselves and asking questions or seeking information on what to do to be compliant with regulations.
"Don't forget to take advantage of the resources that are available to you," he said.
He said groups such as the Small Business Development Centers or the SCORE Association can help provide early planning services, such as helping develop a business plan.
As for getting the money needed to get started, Len Young with Young's Concrete Contracting said budgeting and keeping tabs on your cash is key.
"It's a lot of sacrifice," he said. "As I grew, I had to think creatively. You can go to a family member for help with capital, just pay a little interest."
When Antonette Montalvo was first starting her nurse consulting and coaching service, she said her experience in health care hadn't prepared her for the business world.
"I had to understand the vocabulary, learn the lingo," she said. "We don't often know what we don't know."
She said she seized every chance to take classes and attend networking events until she had the momentum she needed to make her dreams a reality. She and Andre Gregory, franchise operator of the soon-to-open Smoothie King in Greenwood, said they wish they had gotten started pursuing their business interests earlier.
The first step, Montalvo said, is to take that idea from being just a thought and write it down, so it feels more concrete.
"Specifically, what is it that you're trying to achieve," she said. "Pretend that you have some angel investor out there who's ready to dump cash into your idea — they just need to see it on paper first."
Thriving small businesses are key to helping small, rural communities grow, said Gregg White, SBA South Carolina regional director. People will be willing to move into rural communities if there's a lively business scene there, but it takes commitment from business owners and local governments, he said. Town and city councils have to be fostering a healthy business environment with cooperation between businesses to create a greater sense of community.
Another key to success, he said, is access to high-speed broadband internet. In areas that are broadband deserts, he said small businesses struggle.
"Without access to high-speed internet connections, you don't have telecommunication, you don't have Paypal, you don't have many of the things you need to do business, especially in this connected age," White said.
The U.S. Small Business Administration offers online resources for people seeking to start small businesses at sba.gov/local-assistance, while the USDA offers help for farmers online at farmers.gov.