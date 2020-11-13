Being in a runoff election is no surprise to Abbeville Mayor Santana Freeman and challenger City Councilmember Trey Edwards.
Freeman led the 4-candidate field with a 13-vote lead over Edwards. Josh Baughman was close behind and Eric Delgado rounded out the field. The runoff will be Tuesday.
“I always knew there was going to be a runoff,” Edwards said. “That was the goal. I knew Josh (Baughman) would get a lot of votes. He’s well-known and liked in the community.”
Edwards also lauded Freeman, saying he has learned a lot from him, including how government works.
With four people in the race, getting 50.1 percent of the vote was going to be an uphill battle, Freeman said. Four good candidates made it even more difficult. With the presidential election, Freeman said he expected a good turnout.
“I guess the $1 million question is how do you get people to return to the polls,” he said. There is usually a fall off in turnout in a runoff election, although Freeman said he encourages people to return to the polls.
Edwards said he also was satisfied with the turnout and impressed by the people who stepped up and voted.
All voters in the City of Abbeville who registered before Oct. 5 can vote in the runoff, said Kim London, director of the Abbeville County Board of Registration and Elections. Voting will be at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex.
The weekend after the election, Edwards’ campaign had a fundraiser for the painting of murals in downtown. He said the fundraiser sold 150 quarts of hash. Work is progressing on the Sloan’s Liniment mural next to the Belmont Inn.
Edwards, who claimed he has visited most of the houses in Abbeville, said he will continue to knock on doors, meeting people again and pushing everybody to get out and vote again.
“Everybody is going to see my golf cart between now and Tuesday,” he said. Campaign volunteers will be available if anybody needs a ride to the polls, Edwards said.
Improving the city’s appearance was one of the issues Edwards touted during the campaign. He expressed a desire to develop an ordinance to hold building owners and landlords responsible for the condition of their properties.
An unsafe environment is not appealing to outsiders or anyone considering relocating, he said.
About 22 buildings around Court Square are vacant, he said, adding that he wants to pursue grants for building improvements, such as building facades.
Edwards also has touted is nearly 28 years in construction as qualification for service in local government.
Freeman’s first term as mayor saw city council lose about half of its members. Stability was the focus of that term. He said one of his goals is to leave the city in better shape.
From 2016 to 2020, the city is in better shape, he said. Now the city has about 95 percent of its positions filled.
The job of mayor is to make sure each council member has a chance to speak out and to be fair to the citizens, Freeman said, adding that his experience serving on the council must have resonated with voters.
Freeman has said the goal is to increase the quality of life.
“I want Abbeville to be a place millennials will want to come back to,” he said. “To attract young people, Abbeville has to be a special place.”
Goals for a second term include focusing on communication, outreach and planning, through a series of town hall meetings and development of a citizen academy program, which will provide instruction on city government.
Sometimes people don’t know how local government functions, what the rules are and what the city can do and what it can’t do, Freeman said.
During the last four years, communication has changed, he said. The city can either be in front of it or be behind it. Sometimes, whatever information gets out first might be what people believe. That information might not be true.
Other plans for a second term include debate on whether to build a new fire department and whether to build a new civic center or renovate the old building, Freeman said.