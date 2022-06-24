Tuesday’s runoff election for the Greenwood County Council Democratic primary will serve as a tie breaker between incumbent Melissa Spencer and challenger Johanna Bishop.
After the primary election June 14, Spencer and Bishop found themselves at a stalemate of 157 votes each. Days after, the county election commission recounted the votes and the tie stood.
State law requires a runoff for tied races two weeks after the election, and on Tuesday voters from 10 precincts will cast their ballots to decide which candidate will move on unopposed in the November general election.
Voters in the following precincts can participate in this runoff: Bee’s Ferry, Grandiflora Glen, Fairhope Ferry, Pebble Stone Way, New Market, Emerald, Civic Center, Gideon’s Way, Parson’s Mill and Graham’s Glen.
A voter cannot switch parties for a runoff. Those who cast a ballot on June 14 in either the Republican or Democratic primary can only vote in the same runoff. Voters who did not vote in either primary June 14 can vote in either one on Tuesday. Only voters who live within Greenwood County Council District 3 can participate in this election.
Spencer, 55, ran unopposed in 2018 for her county council seat. She served a term on the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees, and said if given a second term on council she wants to get more involved in her district and connect with her constituents.
Bishop, 43, is a District 50 board member and said county council is an opportunity to serve more of her community. Bishop worked in Greenwood’s city finance department, and serves on the boards of Carolina Health Centers, the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and is president of the Greenwood Association of Realtors.