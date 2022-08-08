Several students shook off the rust to prepare for the running season with a cross-country event.
The fun run featured more than 30 students from Greenwood, Emerald and Dixie high schools, said organizer David Payne, the head track coach at Emerald High School. It’s not a competitive event. The season will start at the end of August.
The run, which took place Saturday at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, is the unity of his two great passions — running and Jesus. He then corrected himself: “Jesus and running.”
“I love it. It goes back to being a high school student,” he said. Payne is a graduate of EHS. The fun run is a way of passing along his experience.
Skills learned from running can transfer to school and beyond. Payne cited to students his three P’s: patience, persistence and a positive attitude.
Jesus and running work together, he said. The three P’s have transferred to his life. If your goals are big enough, it will take time to get there.
There are times when the sport is rough. Payne advised runners to hang in there, run for 10 more seconds or run until they reach the next tree. Cross-country can be a tough sell but do your best.
His words were echoed by runner and speaker Travis Agnew, a pastor based in Greenville
“I try to enjoy running and not hurt myself while doing it.”
To pursue something in life, you need to reject other things, such as worldly and selfish thoughts, and surround yourself with positive people, he said. Running is an analogy for faith — you have to pace yourself and know where you are going, he said.
Kids need to put Christ at the center of their life, not as a casual acquaintance, Agnew said.
Students opted for two trails. After they hit the trails, some parents questioned organizers about the best spots to cheer them on.
One proud parent noted her son tends to go all out on courses. Soon afterward, two run organizers in a golf cart paced several runners on one course. The driver said, “I’ve got a jackrabbit behind me!” Sure enough, it was her son.
An older spectator credited his years of running for helping him to survive an 85% blockage in an artery. He watched the race and sighed as the runners go by: “Oh to be young again.”
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.