Few things warm you up faster than running.
People who participated in Fleet 2 The Street Homeless Awareness 5K appreciated that fact as they gathered on a cool and windy Saturday morning to raise money for Meg’s House.
About 50 people, along with volunteers and supporters, milled around as they indulged in pre-race rituals, running, stretching and carb-loading with breakfast biscuits, courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Then, they lined up at the start line, waiting for the “gun” to go off — more accurately, Alice Hodges counting down “3, 2, 1, boom!”
More people walked than ran. Few apparently were interested in pounding the pavement. As one runner said “It’s ‘making it.’ It’s for a good cause.” One person said, “I finished. That’s what counts.” Other runners cried out, “Don’t tell anyone our times!”
The final participants cruised in about 61 minutes after the “boom.”
The race was the final event to promote National Hunger and Homeless Week. Candace Timmerman, grants coordinator with Meg’s House, said participants and sponsors raised more than $4,700.
This event lets people know where to go for resources, she said.
A Meg’s House board member noted the response shows the community’s love for Meg’s House and the work it does.
Ribbons were awarded to the top three participants: Dan Worthing, first; Rachel Robinson, second; and third place to Allison Hammett, who noted she ran a personal best.
Susan Daniels won a raffle for a grill.