A damp Saturday morning didn’t stop dozens of runners from turning up for a cause.
The third Here4aReason 5k and fun run, which spreads awareness for suicide and raises money to help children, was Saturday on the Greenwood Genetic Center campus.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 6:15 pm
Founder Beth Justesen said the organization provides suicide prevention and awareness.
She started the organization following her husband’s death by suicide, and said the race is a way to make something positive out of a tragic event.
This year’s event benefits Healthy Learners, a nonprofit serving Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 by working with students who have health barriers to learning.
“A lot of times that's easy to spot dental problems, hearing problems, vision problems, but it's no secret that there's a mental health crisis in this country and our children are certainly not immune, so we have done a lot more mental health services for children in the district,” said Aimee Clark, community manager for Healthy Learners.
“And so this is a perfect fit with here for a reason, because our kids need lots of mental health and sometimes can't get to those appointments, so healthy learners helps to break down that barrier and get them to the services they need.”
Justesen said suicide has touched many lives, and the rate of suicide has increased since COVID and is unfortunately on the rise.
The organization previously raised money for Hilinksi’s Hope, which promotes awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student-athletes, according to its website.
It also raised funds for The Carolina Project, an Abbeville-based project that raises suicide awareness in honor of Carolina Bishop, who died by suicide in June 2016.
Here4aReason also helps people get trained in QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — which is a suicide awareness and prevention program.
Clark said education about the subject is huge.
“The more you know about what to look for, the more you can help your friends, your neighbors, the people around you,” Clark said.
“We want them to be here tomorrow, because you're here for a reason.”
Justesen thanked community sponsors and the community as a whole for giving back.
Those seeking help with suicidal thoughts or ideation can dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
