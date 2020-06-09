Caroline Bishop’s dimples could light up a room, Krissi Raines said.
Caroline’s mother, Lucia, said every time her daughter would grin from ear to ear her dimples would be indented deeply in the sides of her mouth.
“Caroline was full of life,” she said.
But Caroline took her own life June 11, 2016. She was 23.
“Every day we think about Caroline and miss her so much,” Lucia said.
Caroline would have turned 27 on June 25, and even though she won’t be here to celebrate, Raines and Lucia are keeping her memory alive all month.
The Caroline Project is an initiative Raines and Lucia created in memory of Caroline to educates the community on trauma, suicide and grief.
“We are both really committed to educating people and we’re letting the community know that it can happen to anyone,” Raines said. “We want to be proactive before a crisis occurs.”
The initiative began in May 2019 and started with mental health first aid kits, which included inspirational quotes, a journal, aromatherapy and a stress ball. Raines said the items in the kit were based on the five senses — sight, smell, hearing, taste and touch — which are used for grounding techniques.
Colleges bought the kits for students, and once Raines and Lucia saw how many people liked and were interested in them, they decided to expand on the Caroline Project.
The two have created a virtual challenge called “Run for Life” to raise money during June for the project.
Another reason Raines created the project stemmed from people who could not afford help calling her business, Bow and Arrow Coaching, for life coaching and mental health counseling.
Raines got in touch with Lucia about raising funds to help people pay for the mental health services they need, and they decided to raise money toward scholarships to pay for coaching and counseling. The Caroline Project has raised more than $10,000.
Run for Life challenges the community to run, bike, walk, skip, kayak or perform any other type of physical activity to raise money for the project. The challenge was going to be in-person and during April, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. The COVID-19 pandemic also encouraged Raines and Lucia to continue with the challenge virtually because many people are dealing with mental health problems during this time.
“We just want people to be well and here tomorrow, physically and mentally,” Raines said.
Raines and Lucia’s friendship has existed for years, back to when Raines babysat Caroline, but both women agreed their bond got stronger once they launched the project.
“She’s known my children since they were young, which makes it even more special that Krissi would start such a project,” Lucia said.
Lucia hopes to honor her daughter and do this challenge every June.
“We want to keep this going,” she said.
Lucia noted how Caroline had so many types of friends from various backgrounds, so what would a couple more hurt?
People interested in the Run for Life challenge can donate at runsignup.com/Race/SC/Abbeville/runforlife117 and begin running.
Lucia said Caroline loved animals too, so she encourages people to allow their dogs and other pets to participate.