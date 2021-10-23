Rumors circulating that the idea of combining two Greenwood high schools is a “done deal” have been refuted. Again.
Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees member Clay Sprouse said Monday that someone in the community is spreading information that Emerald High School is going to close next year, and said that is “completely and totally false.”
Sprouse’s comments came just more than a week before the board’s ninth-grade academy committee travels to Roebuck to visit the freshman campus at Dorman High School.
Early this year, the board formed the ninth-grade academy committee to look at options for easing the transition from middle to high school.
In February, a possibility was brought up that would merge Greenwood and Emerald high schools and include a ninth-grade academy. That idea was outlined in an article in the Index-Journal.
During a meeting of the committee on May 10, Sprouse, then chairman of the committee, addressed the “proverbial elephant in the room” in a statement Sprouse said was from him alone, not the board or any other person on it.
He said then that the idea of merging the high schools was his sole opinion and said no one on the committee, the board or in district administration had discussed plans to merge the high schools.
“In fact, we are nowhere in the ballpark of talking about taking this action,” Sprouse said then.
Since then, the issue has been brought up twice to the full nine-member board during public comment, with a resident asking the board not to merge the schools.
On Monday, Sprouse once again refuted that any merger was being discussed or planned by the board.
He began by saying he had been beating himself up over comments about the issue in February, but said he isn’t doing so anymore.
He mentioned that he believes the mission of the board is to give children in the district every opportunity to be successful.
“So in order for us to be able to do that, no stone can go unturned when it comes to ideas,” Sprouse said.
“If we are truly going to get back to being one of the top districts in the state, the board has to be allowed to discuss big ideas and small ideas.”
He said someone in the community is fueling rumors that the idea of combining the high schools is a “done deal.”
“I don’t know who that individual is or if there are multiple individuals behind this idea, but whoever is behind it, shame on you,” Sprouse said Monday.
“Scaring students, faculty and staff is totally counterproductive to everything that this board works for every single day. The people of Emerald High School do not deserve that.”
He said any hearsay or rumor that Emerald is “going away” in one, two or even four years is “completely and utterly false.”
“This board would never, ever make a hasty decision or even more importantly a decision of this magnitude without involving all stakeholders of the community,” Sprouse said.
“I want to make it clear again that I personally am in favor of keeping Emerald, I believe it is important to the Greenwood community. However, I recognize the importance of allowing those on the board who feel an idea needs to be cultivated to have a real conversation.”
Multiple board members on Monday responded to Sprouse’s words.
Board member Johanna Bishop said the district needs to keep both high schools.
“The main reason why we need to keep both of our high schools is because we have a big community of children that need all of the resources that both of them have,” she said, adding any decision made would be a board decision.
“Rest assured, we haven’t made any decision,” she said.
David Trent talked about the need to set ninth-graders on the right path.
“Rumors and that kind of stuff — it really doesn’t make any sense because we’re trying to figure out what we can do to help this particular population of students, that’s our main focus right now,” he said.
Hillary Craigo said the plea is for the committee to be allowed the opportunity to do what it was established to do.
“It has got to be a data-driven decision and not an emotional decision, and it has been pure emotion to this point, that one meeting they had,” she said.
Danielle Fields weighed in, mentioning potential field trips for the committee.
“Let’s get to doing something for our community and our students and not just talk about it, why it may be a good idea or not a good idea,” she said.