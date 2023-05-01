Nearly 100 royal princesses descended upon Uptown Greenwood on Saturday for a tea party.
What they got, aside from lemonade in place of tea, were a good time and happy memories at two Princess Tea Party events at The Museum.
The event is one of the fundraisers for The Museum. It is popular, according to program director Nickie Murphy. By mid-Saturday, the morning party was full and a few tickets remained for the 2 p.m. tea party.
Girls and their parents often start showing up 45 minutes before the event begins, Murphy said.
Murphy said she and others collected gaudy jewelry from the ‘70s and ‘80s for the events. This year, Tidwell Jewelers sponsored the event.
“It’s a family and volunteer affair. At least 15 people volunteer efforts to make the parties happen,” Murphy said. That number doesn’t include students from Greenwood High School’s theater department who portrayed royalty ranging from Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” and Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin” to Prince Charming from “Cinderella.”
Museum staff reminded attendees that several of the students will appear in “Beauty and the Beast,” which opens May 10 at the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center.
The idea for the tea parties germinated during the 50th South Carolina Festival of Flowers, Murphy said. A carriage was on display. Little girls almost swooned over the carriage, but not everyone could get inside. A ticketed event featuring the carriage for photos was chosen as a good way to use it.
On Saturday, princesses lined up at The Museum, some ready and willing to greet several Disney princesses at the entrance for photos, others hiding behind their mothers and refusing to come out.
Inside, girls were divided into groups to be funneled to different activities, such as the photoshoots in the carriage, trying on Cinderella’s glass slipper and jewelry making.
Girls were allowed to try on a glass slipper. One princess trying on Cinderella’s shoe was encouraged by her guardian: “It doesn’t fit? Well fake it till you make it.”
One parent told another at the 11 a.m. event: “At least they’ll get a good nap this afternoon.” The other parent nodded, replying “Divide and conquer.”
Some parents at the 2 p.m. event noted their little princesses were getting tired.
One grandmother who attended last year’s 2 p.m. event recalled her granddaughter missed her nap. Escorting the child at the 11 a.m. event, she said: “Today, all is good.”
Jan Langley’s granddaughter, Dylan Machain, won a tiara after the 11 a.m. tea party. She enjoys playing princess and likes to play dress up, Langley said.
It was a long day for Disney princesses as well. Princess Tiana noted one girl pointed at her and repeated “Cinderella, Cinderella,” to which a fellow princess said “Close enough.”
Another princess recalled a girl amused herself during story time featuring a reading of “Cinderella” by creating shadow puppets on the screen.
After Princess Tiana squat-walked closer to a girl for a photo her mother said, “You must be so tired in those heels.”
“This is better than visiting Disney World,” a mother who taking photos of her daughter with several Disney princesses said. “You don’t have to wait in line for five hours.”