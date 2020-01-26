For a decade, Greenwood’s two Rotary clubs have partnered with international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger to prepare prepackaged meal kits.
After Saturday, the volunteers who have been a part of this effort have packaged more than 200,000 meals in those 10 years. Working like an assembly line, the volunteers that packed a utility room at Greenwood Presbyterian Church prepared more than 25,000 meals on Saturday alone.
The Rotary Club of Greenwood and Emerald City Rotary Club recruited additional volunteers from various school groups and youth volunteer organizations, including the Greenwood Christian School and Greenwood High School Interact clubs, Northside Middle School’s AVID Club, volunteers from Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, Leadership Greenwood, Boy Scout Troop 313 and the Lander Rotaract Club.
“The most heart-warming aspect of this event is having these groups work together serving the needs of the world,” said Rotary Club Assistant District Director Stephen Baggett, former president of the Greenwood club. “No single group could pack 25,000 meals by themselves, but together we can do it in a matter of hours.”
Eric Taylor, the Greenwood club’s president, said year after year this service project has perfectly aligned with the creed and belief Rotarians hold dear.
“Our mantra is service above self, so anytime we see an opportunity to serve someone in need, we take that opportunity,” he said. “Nothing fills my heart more than seeing our young people here put the basic needs of other young people above themselves. This is one of the prettiest mornings we’ve had in a long time, and here they are.”
For their part, Rise Against Hunger takes a payment from the participating groups to pay for the raw materials, then uses volunteer labor to package the dried food. Community Engagement Manager Blane Maxwell said packing meals is one of four major tenets for the group, the others are making sure the process is sustainable, offering disaster relief and growing the movement of fighting against hunger.
“Our mission is to end hunger by 2030,” he said. “In 2019 alone, we had 220 of these events in our region.”
The meals packaged Saturday will be sent to Charlotte, where Rise Against Hunger will ship out meals in bulk to areas in need anywhere on the globe. The food is distributed through partner agencies such as schools, hospitals, ministries or senior organizations.
“It’s just been a natural fit for Rotary Club and Rise Against Hunger,” said Robert Hanley, who helped coordinate the project. “Rotarians are looking for ways to help, and this is a great way to do good in the world.”