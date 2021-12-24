Have you ever heard of a euphonium? It’s a medium-size brass instrument that looks like a small tuba.
For Lander student Ethan Richardson, a euphonium has a lot of meaning behind its somewhat-obscure name.
“For me, it’s my connection with God,” Richardson said. “Everybody connects with God through different ways, whether it’s through worship or reading the Word. It’s my way of expressing God through me.”
Richardson will have a chance to express himself on a national level on New Year’s Day. The Greenwood native was the only South Carolinian selected to play for The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band during the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
“A lot of stuff through The Salvation Army, we’re playing hymn-based arrangements,” Richardson said. “I’m pretty much at peace when I play. It’s my way of showing God, ‘This is what you’ve done for me. So, let me give back to you.’”
Richardson’s longtime friend, David Rodriguez, who plays bass trombone, is the North Carolina representative.
Richardson excels academically, musically and athletically. He was a standout football player and wrestler at Greenwood High School, and he also played club league soccer with the Toros organization. Now he’s a star rugby player at Lander. He’s also pursuing two majors in college, where he consistently earns honors for academic excellence.
And, then there is his music.
“I had a lot of guidance to get to where I am,” Richardson said. Two people are my mentors. They are like big brothers.”
One is Lander graduate Samuel Mhasvi, who worked as a counselor at Lander and taught music with The Salvation Army divisional band. Richardson was 8 when he first met Mhasvi.
“He pretty much stayed on me all the time as he was going through college,” Richardson said. “He always encouraged me and said that, if I’m going to do this, do it 110%.”
Jamar “Hoot” Crawford, owner of Next Level Fitness in Greenwood, is another mentor for Richardson.
“I go there for training, but it’s more than just training,” Richardson said. “It’s a mentorship. You’re learning how to prepare for the next level of life, whether you go to college, go to the military or to the workforce. He’s a big influence on my life because he pushed me in everything I did. One of his mottos is ‘eat or get ate,’ because, at the end of the day, are you going to be working as hard as the person in front of you?”
Richardson has been playing with the divisional Salvation Army band for about 10 years. He’s excited about the opportunity to represent Greenwood in the Rose Parade, which will be televised live at 11 a.m. on ABC and NBC affiliates.
“It’s an honor to go,” Richardson said. “I have a lot of weight on my shoulders because it takes a lot of discipline to be able to memorize all the music. For me, if I don’t have the music memorized when I get there, they’ll fly me out for nothing — for me not to be able to march.”
That shouldn’t be a problem. The Salvation Army Rose Band sent him the music a couple of weeks ago. It took him about a week to memorize the band’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace,” and he’s almost finished learning “This Is Our Story.”
“They send us recordings,” he said. “As long as I know where I’m at in the song, I pretty much know my part.”
Richardson will fly to California on Dec. 28 and return to Greenwood on Jan. 2.
“I want to just experience what I can in California,” he said. “It will be nice to be in the Rose Parade, seeing all those people, and just to have fun.”
Richardson has ambitious goals in his three areas of expertise. Athletically, he would like to play professional rugby or participate in the Olympics. Academically, he will pursue a doctorate in music and master’s degree in computer science.
“Eventually, I want to be able to teach (music) at the collegiate level or play professionally in orchestras or have a soloist career,” he said. “And then, with the computer science, eventually I’d like to have my own business.”